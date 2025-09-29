Researchers look to solve major issue with old EV batteries: 'Valuable resources'

An electric vehicle battery recycling project in Germany promises to keep the valuable devices in use, saving precious materials and supporting a circular economy while boosting communities.

The pilot plant is set for Chemnitz and will be built by manufacturing institute Fraunhofer IWU and EDAG Production Solutions, Interesting Engineering reported.

"Shredding high-voltage storage systems discards valuable resources," the outlet stated. "The team sees disassembly and reuse as a better option.

"The process preserves raw materials and allows non-reusable cells to be passed on to recyclers, who can still recover lithium, cobalt, and other critical elements."

The resulting products will be used to enable energy storage for homes, businesses, and utilities.

IE noted that used batteries will increase tenfold in the European Union by 2030. For the units to be fully repurposed, they must be broken down to their individual components. That way, failed or damaged cells can be replaced or repaired.

The plant will compile data about disassembly and recovery so it can improve processes.

Artificial intelligence will support the breakdown method, evaluating whether cells can be reused or are at the end of their lifespans. This will also reduce risks to workers and make the system scalable, IE reported.

Electric vehicles are great for people and the planet, saving folks money and reducing pollution that harms human health and the environment. EV batteries are made with rare metals, and their cells are arranged in modules, which make up a pack. Keeping these resources in circulation after they have outlived their usefulness in automobiles reduces the risk of toxins leaching into groundwater and soil and minimizes resource depletion.

Battery technology is always evolving, and developments make EVs and other machines more affordable and efficient. Switching from a gas-powered vehicle to an electric one can save you $1,500 every year on fuel and maintenance. It will also produce only about one-quarter of the heat-trapping gases that are driving rising global temperatures and all the consequences of dirty energy use.

Battery storage also makes daily living easier for humans, helping individuals, companies, and cities reduce reliance on the electric grid, which is still powered mostly by dirty energy sources, saving money and curbing pollution. This has a profound effect on people's well-being, lowering risks of heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and more while protecting vulnerable people and communities.

