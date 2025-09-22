Researchers make revolutionary discovery using old EV batteries: 'This kind of durability is essential'

"We wanted to ensure that the system wouldn't degrade after repeated use."

Scientists have discovered a way to turn used batteries into a photothermal catalyst, capturing heat energy from sunlight.

According to Interesting Engineering, Chinese researchers have created a method to turn spent lithium-iron-phosphate batteries into solar-driven catalysts that can break down plastics such as polyester. After testing the catalyst through 15 reuse cycles, it maintained more than 90% efficiency.

Guiling Wang, a Harbin Engineering University professor and study co-author, said in a statement: "This kind of durability is essential for practical application. We wanted to ensure that the system wouldn't degrade after repeated use, and it didn't."

This catalyst was created by separating iron phosphate, cathodes, and graphite anodes. The graphite is treated to remove lithium ions, enhancing light absorption. Then, it can break down polyester chains into monomers that can be used for other purposes.

A photothermal catalyst is a material that can generate heat using light. This can have many applications, helping to optimize energy use and streamline chemical reactions. The catalyst could be used for hydrogen production and plastic recycling.

Ultimately, this innovation offers a way to upcycle two forms of waste (lithium batteries and polyester) and has potential in green energy development.

When tested, the catalyst was able to process postconsumer polyethylene terephthalate waste, such as fabrics, colored plastic bottles, and plastic films. This PET waste typically ends up in landfills, where it emits planet-warming gases and creates pollution.

Similarly, spent lithium batteries also wind up in landfills, leaching dangerous chemicals into the soil and water while releasing pollution into the air. It poses a public health risk, contaminating resources and creating an unhealthy atmosphere. Mining for lithium is also unsafe and harmful, so being able to reuse this resource would lessen the need for mining.

The catalyst is a low-energy solution to two waste problems and creates valuable resources. It promotes a circular economy while making lithium batteries and PET products more affordable. This means electric vehicles could be cheaper, as well as countless plastic products, benefiting people and the environment.

The design can even adapt to different batteries and types of plastic, making it extremely versatile. Researchers have also proved this is an affordable innovation, as the recovered monomers could be sold for no less than 88% of what the virgin monomers sell for.

They plan to scale the production of this catalyst and commercialize it. Impressively, this single creation could curb planet-warming waste, reduce the cost of many products, and bring society closer to running on green energy.

