F1 star turns heads with extravagant new purchase — here are the details

He follows in the footsteps of several celebrities and star athletes.

Formula 1 star George Russell has taken his need for speed from the road to the ocean.

Russell, a driver for Mercedes-AMG Petronas, has purchased a £2.2 million ($2.93 million) luxury yacht that features four bedrooms, a garage for a jet ski, a kitchen, and enough space to host 14 guests.

The 62-foot Pershing 6X yacht has twin MAN V12 1550 metric horsepower engines and the capacity to reach speeds of 48 knots, according to The Mirror.

Technically, this yacht is not considered a superyacht, as those are roughly 80 feet or more in length. However, because its use is for personal reasons and luxurious vacations, the environmental impact is likely to be on par with a superyacht.

Luxury yachts are rarely used at top speed and act as floating hotels 99% of the year. They also produce an irresponsible amount of carbon emissions compared to the average human's output in a year — 860 times more. The annual carbon emissions of all of the 300 superyachts in use around the world total 285,000 tons every year, according to Bloomberg.

Superyachts are polluters in more than just carbon emissions. They emit wastewater, noise pollution, exhaust particulates, and excess trash at their docking points. When noise and pollution enter our oceans, they can detract from mating patterns and disrupt food chains.

The world's wealthiest 10% already contribute half of the planet's CO2 emissions with their large houses, extra cars, and especially private jets. Yet, superyachts are the biggest source of planet-warming emissions, according to a study titled "The outsized carbon footprints of the super-rich" by Beatriz Barros and Richard Wilk.

Other celebrities known to own superyachts are Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Tiger Woods, and David and Victoria Beckham.

While privacy is a right regardless of your tax bracket, it would be great to see these vessels become more solar-powered and overall eco-friendly in the near future.

