Film star sparks outrage after details emerge about recent travel: 'Sad reality'

Rush hour traffic? Just hop in your private jet.

That may sound like a joke, but it seems to be the mindset of many celebrities these days — and nothing irks the public more than getting a peek at those flight histories.

In a video posted to r/GossipComrades, one Redditor sought to show this extreme use of private aircraft by India's elite.

In their post, Bollywood film star Karisma Kapoor and her family are seen getting off a private plane. They had traveled between Mumbai and New Delhi three times within five days for Kapoor's ex-husband's funeral, the original poster claimed.

"Rich people using private jet as cars," they wrote.

This kind of public ire is to be expected when any wealthy or powerful person is documented doing something wasteful. The reaction is similar when the likes of Taylor Swift, Drake, or Kim Kardashian have their flight logs revealed. For example, Kardashian's private jet makes multiple trips each year that are under 20 minutes.

Some try to diminish the public's concern about private jets as a matter of envy. After all, who wouldn't like some extra legroom and comfort on an airplane if they could have it?

However, wealth inequality is not the only reason people get upset. The biggest consequence of frivolous private flights is their impact on the environment. The dirty jet fuel burned to fly these planes is a massive contributor to the overheating planet.

Kim Kardashian's flights alone are roughly equal to the entire energy usage of 55 homes in a year, according to Yahoo News.

To add salt to the wound, these private jets worsen a planetary crisis that does not typically impact their wealthy passengers in the short term. Instead, vulnerable people around the globe are facing the immediate dangers of extreme weather and changing ecosystems.

All the while, plenty of cleaner and cheaper ways to get around do exist.

"Sorry to break it down to you all - this is what rich people do," one commenter wrote on the video of the Kapoors. "It is not just in India, it is in the whole world … sad reality."

"Environment concerns only for the poor," another concluded.

