Lawmakers reject sweeping new measures that would have entirely changed home appliances: 'Would have set increasing targets'

A proposition to phase out gas-powered home appliances was voted on in early June, and unfortunately, the result was not in favor of environmental change.

The four-county Los Angeles region proposed a set of new rules, with hefty goals, to be voted on by the Southern California air quality regulators June 6.

"The two rules, designed to clean up one of the biggest sources of the region's severe smog, would have set increasing targets for sales of zero-emission products … beginning with 30% in 2027," according to Cal Matters.

Gas-powered appliances have a proven ability to negatively impact human health and the environment. Gas stoves, in particular, have been increasingly linked with asthma and other diseases. By switching to induction stoves or other non-gas appliances like heat pump water heaters, you won't just be protecting the air quality. You'll also make your home more energy efficient, potentially lowering utility bills.

With bold goals naturally comes pushback. In the L.A. region, the South Coast Air Quality Management District board voted 7-4 to send the rules back for redrafting — meaning it will not likely be voted on again until 2026 — and voted 7-5 in rejecting the proposal, per Cal Matters.

Much of the negative reactions to the bills come from the upfront cost of purchasing electric or other renewable-energy-fueled appliances. While these investments can be larger initially, the cost of maintaining them is lower, and significant savings will accumulate over time. Plus, the imposed rules sought to financially help those who needed it.

"Manufacturers would pay fees between $50 and $500 for each natural gas [appliance] sold in the region. The fees would be used to help low-income households purchase the zero-emission appliances," Cal Matters stated.

Despite the failure of these rules, other places, like Nevada, are making headway in renewable energy initiatives.

To do your part in seeing environmental rules and laws passed, you can vote for candidates who support eco-friendly policies. Plus, you have the individual power of purchasing zero-emission appliances, using Inflation Reduction Act tax credits. Though the Trump administration has mentioned cutting these, Congress is still determining which parts of the IRA are on the chopping block. Still, it's best to invest in renewable energy now, while full incentives are still available.

