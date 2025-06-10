Energy firm sets out to transform old power plant with $88 million investment: 'An important component'

A 20-megawatt geothermal plant in Nevada is being purchased with plans for solar power upgrades, according to Renewables Now.

Renewable energy company Ormat has agreed to acquire Cyrq Energy's Blue Mountain plant for $88 million.

Ormat intends to install another 13 megawatts of solar capacity at the plant, pending permit and power purchase agreement approval. Nevada has been host to at least one other major geothermal project thanks to its favorable geography.

Geothermal power works by running water pipes deep underground, where natural sources can apply heat and turn the water into steam. This spins a turbine back at the surface, where it generates power in a way similar to wind and hydro.

This method of generation creates no pollution and holds a lot of promise to meet growing demand.

Solar energy is a keystone technology for the future. At utility scale, it's the cheapest electricity source available.

By avoiding the prolific use of coal and gas in the grid, solar offers a way to reduce atmospheric pollution, which can mitigate extreme weather patterns, melting sea ice, and ocean acidification. Closing down fossil fuel energy generation also improves local air quality significantly.

If you're interested in making the leap to solar power, EnergySage offers a free online tool for connecting with vetted local installers. It can save you up to $10,000 on installation costs by tapping into available incentives.

If the upfront investment is too steep, check out Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program, which installs panels for no money down.

"The sale of Blue Mountain is an important component in Cyrq's commitment to pursue project development," said Cyrq CEO Mark Sudbey.

"Now, more than ever, Cyrq's experience developing renewable, reliable, baseload geothermal electricity is needed to build and ensure a sustainable future," Sudbey continued. "We are proud of what Cyrq has achieved with the Blue Mountain project, and it is now time to focus our attention on our next stage of growth."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.