Customer outraged after making shocking discovery in their takeout meal: 'I can't think of anything worse'

by Margaret Wong
What would you do if your fortune cookie asked you to spend a fortune?

A Reddit user shared a shocking discovery from their takeout meal: an advertisement printed inside a fortune cookie. Instead of the usual words of wisdom, they were met with a Verizon ad encouraging them to scan a QR code. 

"It's really ruined the experience."
"Place across from me has these, not only are they all stale tasting but the fortunes are part of the advertisement too. It's really ruined the experience," one commenter said.

"I can't think of anything worse," another said.

Other users reminisced about fortune cookies with Dude Wipes ads and even FTX promotions before the company's collapse, underscoring how pervasive this trend has become.

Advertising saturation is more than just an annoyance — it actively drives overconsumption, contributing to pollution and waste.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

The constant push to buy more goods increases resource use, manufacturing pollution, and landfill overflow. Consumer-driven waste is a major contributor to Earth's overheating, with packaging alone accounting for nearly one-third of solid waste in the United States.

Unfortunately, these fortune cookies are not the only unnecessary places people are finding ads. They have appeared on supermarket floors, public restrooms, and LED trucks on the road. Each instance highlights how the growing reach of marketing fuels a cycle of waste and harmful pollution.

The best way to combat the ad creep is to stop purchasing in excess and consider your purchases' environmental impacts. 

Campaigns including Buy Nothing encourage people to resist constant commercial messaging. Thrifting also encourages reusing existing products for the circular economy

For those looking to make an impact, supporting brands that minimize waste, advocating for advertising restrictions in public spaces, and simply saying no to unnecessary purchases can help cut down on the environmental consequences of relentless marketing.

