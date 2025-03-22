Farmers devastated as extreme frost wipes out massive portion of crops: 'A volume of damage that we had not seen for a long time'

Lemon farmers in Spain are facing significant losses after a dramatic drop in temperatures earlier this year.

What's happening?

As Fresh Plaza explained, agricultural association Asaja Alicante estimated that the frosts in January "affected about 70,000 tons of lemons in Alicante and more than twice that volume in Murcia," resulting in a total loss of 150,000 tons.

"That's a volume of damage that we had not seen for a long time for this reason," Asaja Alicante president José Vicente Andreu told Fresh Plaza, noting that 33% of insured lemons were affected by frost damage in Alicante alone.

The decrease in temperature also caused delays in harvesting, as Fresh Plaza noted, "At the end of December, there were still more than 600,000 tons of Fino lemons and all the Verna to be harvested." Andreu added that this highlights the need for transparency and accuracy from the Lemon Interbranch organization.

"The frost caused considerable damage. The sector as a whole must know these data so that there is a serious and proportional relationship in the market so that the farmer's work in the field is respected," Andreu said.

Why is this important?

Any optimism for a bountiful harvest was dashed, as the frosts had already caused the destruction of a significant portion of the crop in Alicante. This has led to a reduction in supply but an increase in demand. "Lemon prices for farmers should increase in the coming months under normal circumstances," Andreu said.

Still, the losses have been immeasurable. Fresh Plaza explained that the fruits on the one tree ready to be harvested were dehydrated to the point of being unsellable, particularly affecting growers "who did not insure their crops because of the unprecedented crisis that the sector experienced in 2024."

Spain wasn't alone in dealing with freezing conditions, as Asaja Alicante also noted that European imports of Turkish lemons have diminished over the past few months, and the decline will be even more dramatic following recent frosts in Turkey's growing areas.

This is yet another example of how ongoing climate change can affect crop production in different parts of the world. Drastic shifts in temperature can make frosts more intense and frequent during the colder months, the same way droughts are more devastating during warmer seasons. The reduced crop yields can affect farmers' livelihoods and impact the communities that rely on these harvests for their food supply.

What's being done about this?

Spain has yet to find a viable solution to the loss of lemons, but there are examples around the world of how food waste can be avoided.

Scientists are actively working on remedies, such as gene-editing plants to make them more resilient to heat and drought. Every effort is crucial to ensure food security in the face of changing climate conditions.

Most importantly, transitioning from pollution-producing energy sources to cleaner, renewable alternatives like wind and solar can help mitigate the overheating of our planet and protect our vital food supplies.

