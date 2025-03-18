Government issues warning over looming threats that could bring food price hikes: 'Farmers are advised to strategically plan'

What happens to farmers in one part of the world today may have broader implications.

Farmers in Kwara, north-central Nigeria, were advised by their government that a forecasted shorter rainy season this year could severely impact crops, according to Premium Times. Changing weather patterns is a real issue — and the world's slowly feeling it.

What's happening?

Reports of changing weather patterns, such as Kwara's predicted shorter rainfall season, are becoming more frequent due to the planet's rising temperatures.

Omotola Ashaolu, spokesperson of the state's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that the rainy season will begin from mid-April to late May but will cease by November.

"Farmers are advised to strategically plan" and prepare for possible "dry spells between June and July," according to Ashaolu. These dry spells may result in water stress, affecting crops and livestock farming.

Why is Kwara's short rainy season important?

A shorter-than-usual rainy season in Kwara presents challenges to farmers, food security, and local livelihoods. Agriculture is the backbone of the region's economy, and farmers depend on consistent rainfall to sustain their crops and livestock.

A disruption in rainfall will hinder crop growth and livestock farming, leading to price hikes that will cascade to local markets and eventually impact the national economy.

And while Kwara is thousands of miles away, the issue could extend beyond the region. The effects of changing weather patterns are becoming more apparent, reaching different communities worldwide.

What's being done about shorter rainfall seasons?

In Kwara, farmers were urged by their government to plan their planting and harvesting schedules to align with the shorter rainy season. But if this rainfall issue persists, this solution is a mere band-aid to their larger problem.

Environmental initiatives are in motion globally, though their scale and urgency vary by nation. Continued efforts, like farmers embracing eco-friendly energy, and widespread change will be essential to address the challenges ahead.

Ultimately, this isn't just Kwara's problem — it's everyone's. What happens to farmers in one part of the world today may have broader implications for global food security. Taking proactive steps now can help shape a better future. Learn more about climate issues and how you can help.

