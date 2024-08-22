Gardener raises concerns about potential toxic buildup in soil after fertilizer mishap: 'Should I be worried?'

Over the last century, human-made fertilizers have really taken off and enabled farmers to grow more crops on smaller sections of land. But what happens if these fertilizers are accidentally overused? That's what one concerned gardener wanted to know in a recent post on Reddit.

The gardener explained that they had accidentally used two times the recommended dose on their plants and were worried about the effect of chemical buildup in the soil. The gardener reached out to fellow Reddit users to ask, "Should I be worried?"

The post went on to explain that the gardener had heard that chemical buildup in the soil could be toxic, and they wanted to know if they could eat their produce or if it would affect their health or the health of their family. They were also concerned about the effect of these chemicals on local wildlife and the environment.

Human-made synthetic fertilizers have been great for increasing crop production, but they are expensive and can destroy the soil. This means you must keep applying them for your plants to grow, which further adds to the cost.

Synthetic fertilizers can also run off the land and pollute waterways. This impacts both the local environment and human health by polluting drinking water and making rivers and lakes too dirty to swim in. Many synthetic fertilizers also contain microplastics, which could be impacting our health.

One alternative to spending a small fortune on fertilizers is to install native plants. Native plants don't require the use of fertilizer because they are adapted to the local environment. Because of this, they also don't require much, if any, additional watering, which can reduce water bills.

Native plants and natural lawns not only look great and save you money, but they also provide great habitat for the local wildlife and are especially important for supporting pollinators such as bees, birds, and other insects. Pollinators are crucial for crop production, so providing habitat and food for them benefits people because it protects our food supply.

People were quick to tell the original poster not to worry too much about their accidental overdose, with one person commenting, "I wouldn't worry too much."

The same commenter urged the OP to "wash any produce you harvest thoroughly," if they were worried about contaminants.

