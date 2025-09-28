Officials ban popular beach toy that comes with major risk: 'Can cause serious injury'

Some stores have voluntarily stopped selling the toys due to their risk.

Plastic flying rings were recently banned from several Welsh beaches in an effort to protect the area's vulnerable seal population.

Flying rings are similar to a Frisbee, but with an open center. As entertaining as they may be, officials in Neath Port Talbot — a county borough in southwest Wales — tell the BBC the hoops often get stuck around the marine animal's necks, leading to injuries and even deaths.

"Young seals are naturally curious and may insert their heads into the rings, becoming entrapped," Neath Port Talbot councillor Robert Wood told the BBC. "Once stuck, the ring can cause serious injury, infection, and ultimately death due to the inability of the animal to remove it."

Wood added that the cost of rehabilitating a single seal with injuries from a flying ring can be as much as £15,000 or $20,000.

The BBC reports that flying ring bans have already been enacted across England and Wales. In addition to these county bans, some retailers like Tesco and Sainsbury's have voluntarily stopped selling the toys due to their risk.

Both gray seals and harbor seals live along the Welsh coast, but North Atlantic gray seals are by far the most common. The U.K. is vital for the species' survival, as it is home to about 40% of the global population. Protecting these marine animals in their natural habitat is critical to their continued survival.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

But safeguarding seals also helps protect the broader ocean biodiversity. Seals are a key species in marine ecosystems, helping regulate fish populations, maintain balance in ocean food webs, and support nutrient cycling. When their survival is jeopardized by preventable hazards like discarded beach toys, the health and stability of the entire marine ecosystem can be threatened.

Flying rings are also a form of harmful plastic pollution, which is a notable source of environmental damage. After all, plastic waste doesn't break down easily. Instead, it fragments into microplastics that persist in oceans and along coastlines for decades. These tiny particles are often mistaken for food by fish, seabirds, and other marine life, causing injury or death. Microplastics can also work their way up the food chain — until they eventually reach humans.

Though Neath Port Talbot's new ban discourages use of flying rings, the BBC notes the county's current ban is "voluntary and carries no power to punish those ignoring it." But officials want more wide-reaching action.

Though bans are in place throughout various counties, many — including the Neath Port Talbot council — are calling for a U.K.-wide ban on the toys due to their harm to marine life.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.