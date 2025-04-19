Officials applaud 'landmark' observation at key nature reserve: 'This is wonderful news'

In a major conservation win, a record number of grey seals have been counted at a nature reserve in the United Kingdom, with officials calling the population boom a "landmark result."

As BBC reported, more than 560 seals have been observed along South Walney Nature Reserve beaches, an increase from 518 in 2021 when they were last counted. Compared to 360 seals counted in 2018 and 483 individuals in 2019, it's clear the grey seals are thriving in the protected coastal area.

According to Cumbria Wildlife Trust, the conservation charity that manages the nature reserve, it's "home to the only grey seal colony in Cumbria."

Conservationists at South Walney have been monitoring the UK's grey seal population for decades and recently employed drones flown high above the animals to monitor them without disturbing wildlife. It's also a more effective way to get a headcount than doing ground surveys.

"It's a great resource for us to use, although we're continuing with our traditional surveys, which involve us crawling across the shingle and watching the seals through binoculars to compare counts and record their behaviour," Beth Churn, marine conservation officer for Cumbria Wildlife Trust, told Oceanographic Magazine. "Both methods are important but the drones give us more accurate numbers."

Grey seals have made a remarkable recovery in the UK thanks to the Conservation of Seals Act 1970, which banned killing or injuring them and harbor seals, per the Conversation.

This is reflected at South Walney, where numbers have steadily grown since 2015 when the first grey seal pups were born on the secluded island. The reserve is now home to an active breeding colony, marking a huge success for the species.

According to Oceanographic, grey seals are among the rarest seal species, with around half of the global population living off the coasts of Ireland and the UK. South Walney is the perfect habitat for them, as they gravitate toward uninhabited islands with rocky shores and sheltered coves.

Seal populations are also rising in New Zealand and off the English coastline, where officials credit a lack of human contact with their thriving numbers. Seals are highly intelligent creatures that offer countless benefits to ecosystems and humans. By taking action to preserve their habitats, we can ensure their populations keep climbing well into the future.

"This is wonderful news and a real landmark for us. The growth of the grey seal colony at South Walney is a great conservation success story," Churn told Oceanographic.

"The colony has grown from single figures in the 1980s and '90s, and now we have exceeded our previous highest count by nearly 50!" she added.

