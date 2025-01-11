Scientists warn of phenomenon observed in one-third of world's beaches — and we might be underestimating the problem

While everyone loves a good beach day, our coastlines are changing — and not in a good way.

A new study, summarized by Down to Earth, shows that one-third of the world's sandy coastlines have been "hardened" by human-made structures. This growing trend is a wake-up call for the environment and the millions of people who call these coastal areas home.

What's happening?

Coastal hardening refers to the process where humans build rigid, often impermeable structures, like seawalls, harbors, or roads, to protect coastlines from erosion and flooding.

While these structures can seem like a good defense against rising sea levels and storm surges, they also prevent beaches from naturally shifting or retreating. This has been happening more and more as people flock to the coasts. Since the 1950s, population growth has led to more construction in these areas, as Down to Earth observed.

The study identified that the Bay of Bengal is the most affected, with 84% of its coast now blocked by these rigid structures. Other regions like Western Europe, the Mediterranean, North America, and East Asia are also facing similar issues, with some areas showing over 60% coastal hardening.

The study also pointed out that we may be underestimating the amount of hardened sandy beaches and the risk of severe beach loss in low and lower-middle-income countries, mostly because many areas aren't properly mapped.

"This means that in those coastal areas that are hardened, coastal erosion and encroachment of the sea could be much larger," climate scientist Roxy Koll told the publication.

This is especially worrying since many of these coastal communities are highly vulnerable to climate impacts and might not have the resources to adapt without help from government policies and funding.

Why is coastal hardening concerning?

Coastal hardening makes beaches more vulnerable to severe erosion. In places like Santa Cruz, California, waves have erased beaches in front of retaining walls, and similar patterns of beach loss have been seen along the U.S. West Coast and Hawai'i.

These changes are particularly troubling because large populations live along coastlines, with some areas having up to 75% of their populations residing within about 60 miles of the shore.

"In addition, most of these regions contain high-income and upper-middle-income countries with major seaports where coastal infrastructure investment can be high, necessitating their protection with engineering structures," the study observed.

As our changing climate causes sea levels to rise and storms to intensify, these regions become increasingly at risk. While extreme weather events like these have always occurred, human-driven changes to the climate are making them stronger and more dangerous to our communities (and occur more often). In fact, if carbon pollution continues at its current rate, we could see up to 26% of sandy beaches lost by the end of the century, the study said.

What's being done about it?

There are steps being taken to tackle the issue, though it's not without challenges. Reducing carbon pollution is key to slowing coastal erosion and easing the pressure on our beaches.

Some regions are also turning to nature-based solutions, like restoring dunes, wetlands, and mangroves, to help protect shorelines, as well as focusing on better urban planning and taking climate action.

On an individual level, cutting back on carbon pollution, supporting sustainable infrastructure, minimizing plastic use, and pushing for climate-friendly policies can all make a difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.