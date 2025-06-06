Governor signs new law protecting pets during natural disasters: 'All states need to do this'

"No one should be left behind, especially our pets."

Florida's governor has made it a felony to abandon pets during natural disasters.

The new state law was inspired by a dog named Trooper, who was intentionally tied up and left behind during Hurricane Milton.

As AccuWeather reported, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Senate Bill 150, also known as Trooper's Law, to prevent aggravated animal cruelty.

This issue reached the Florida Legislature after a 23-year-old left his dog while fleeing Hurricane Milton because he couldn't find anyone else to care for him. Authorities arrested and charged the man with a third-degree felony, sparking conversations about enforcing stricter penalties for abandoning pets during emergencies.

Fortunately, Trooper survived the storm after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper rescued him along Interstate 75 near Tampa. He was originally named Jumbo but was renamed after the hero who saved his life. A couple in Parkland, Florida, later adopted the dog.

"Across Florida, we have seen horrifying instances of animal cruelty that demand a stronger response," DeSantis said. "Florida stands by man's best friend."

This law is encouraging because it may deter other people from leaving their pets behind when faced with evacuation orders during an extreme storm.

Unfortunately, this situation is all too common in storm-prone areas such as the Florida coast. The impacts of our changing climate are making storms more intense, causing severe rain and flooding conditions that are challenging for any animal to survive.

Hurricane evacuation orders are becoming more frequent in Florida and other coastal regions, so it's critical that we prepare for devastating weather as much as possible. Laws that protect animals help preserve domestic and animal welfare, saving lives and supporting healthy, balanced ecosystems.

Anyone in Florida who restrains and abandons a dog during an evacuation or a declared disaster faces five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.

In response to an ABC News Facebook post about the new law, one social media user commented, "We need to plan for not only the people but for the pets too."

"ALL states need to do this," a Facebook user suggested.

"No one should be left behind, especially our pets," someone else wrote.

