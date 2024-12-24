Florida resident provides a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts for when a hurricane is coming: 'Your life is more valuable'

Ahead of Hurricane Milton in October, one resident of Tampa, Florida, had shared a list of things to do to prepare for a major storm and essential items to have on hand.

"Everything I've learnt about hurricane prep," they titled their post on Reddit, which listed charging electronics, filling bathtubs with water, and storing important documents in waterproof bags. The poster noted it was also vital to keep a tool such as a hammer or axe nearby and update your voicemail with location details.

"If you're in an evacuation zone, LEAVE," they pleaded. "... This one is gonna be nasty. Your life is more valuable than anything materialistic. Please be safe."

Commenters added that it was also necessary to have cash and remain inside — assuming you're safe — until well after the storm has passed, as hazards such as flooding, debris, and downed power lines often kill people. (Hurricane Milton caused a 200,000-gallon sewage leak.)

Also, don't hoard supplies or goods that everyone needs or drive around to survey the damage. People, including neighbors, need help, and rubbernecking can exacerbate already high tensions.

If you use a generator, it must remain outside your home or any partially enclosed space to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep it away from doors, windows, and vents.

Prepared ice packs can help keep your fridge and freezer cool, depending on how long the power is out. If you fill sealable bags with water and lay them flat in your freezer before the storm, you can shift some to the refrigerator when necessary. Large jugs and containers are also helpful since big blocks of ice take longer to melt. And you can repurpose this ice as drinking water.

In the direst situations, the poster warned, do not go in your attic unless you know there's a way out. You can use flour or paint to write "SOS" on the roof.

Commenters suggested sleeping with shoes on and having a flashlight and go-bag within arm's reach.

"You NEED canned food and non perishable supplies for at least a week," someone said. "And if you are in an evacuation zone.... LEAVE. People will die this week because of this storm. Do not be one of them."

