Dog owner arrested for animal cruelty after allegedly leaving pet in hurricane: 'Caused excessive unnecessary ... pain and suffering'

A negligent dog owner in Florida is being held accountable for his actions after leaving his dog to die during Hurricane Milton.

As ABC 11 reported, police arrested 23-year-old Giovanny Aldama Garcia for aggravated animal cruelty, a felony charge.

A Florida state trooper discovered and rescued the dog, barely surviving with floodwaters up to its chest along Interstate 75. The dog was tied to a post by the highway as many residents were evacuating to flee the hurricane.

Fortunately, the dog survived and is being cared for. Meanwhile, the state attorney is taking this crime very seriously.

The case's affidavit states, "Due to the circumstances, and the extreme danger and risk of death caused by the defendant to the dog, the defendant's actions caused excessive unnecessary infliction of pain and suffering to the dog."

With hurricanes and other extreme weather events becoming more common due to our changing climate, it's important to remember our pets' needs. Caring for our planet means caring for all its inhabitants, especially those we take into our homes and pledge to love unconditionally.

To be prepared for a natural disaster with your dog, ensure you have food and water for at least three days. Keep a go-bag packed at all times with pet items, such as a leash, ID tags, dishes, and poop bags.

During intense storms, keep dogs indoors and engage and distract them with toys and games. If you must evacuate, bring your dogs with you and never leave them behind.

People were outraged at the news of the dog left behind during Hurricane Milton but relieved to see the former owner brought to justice.

"Good!!!" one Facebook user commented in a post about the news. "Hope he gets the max jail time and never be able to own another dog."

Another wrote, "Makes me sick that anyone could abandon their dog."

"His punishment should be working in pet shelters and clean up and feed them, maybe somewhere he will learn compassion," suggested another Facebook user.

