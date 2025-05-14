Lawmakers move forward on controversial bill that would impact drinking water for millions of people: 'This is about your liberty'

One advocate noted the adverse effects that the bill would have on impoverished communities.

The state of Florida is nearing the signing of a bill that would lead to the removal of fluoride from its water supply.

What's happening?

On April 29, the Florida House of Representatives passed SB 700, also known as the Florida Farm Bill, by nearly 60 votes.

The legislation is geared toward supporting the state's agriculture industry. This includes protecting farmers from discriminatory lending practices, reducing their financial burden, and promoting consumer protections.

Included in the bill is a provision that bars local governments from including "the use of any additive in a public water system which does not meet the definition of a water quality additive."

Rep. Danny Alvarez, who co-sponsored the bill, applauded its passing in the Senate. While speaking to the News Service of Florida, Alvarez pointed to the bill's protection of individuals.

"This is not about fluoride," Alvarez said. "This is about your liberty."

The bill awaits Gov. Ron DeSantis' signature.

Why is SB 700 important?

According to the American Cancer Society, fluoride was introduced to community water supplies in 1945 to improve the dental health of residents. While opponents have questioned the safety of fluoride in water, studies have shown that the additive does not cause cancer.

Dr. Bert Hughes, a dentist and former president of the Alachua County Dental Association, noted the adverse effects that the bill will have on impoverished communities in Florida.

"Adding fluoride to water is one of the top 10 public health achievements in our country," Hughes told The Gainesville Sun.

"We look at different communities around Gainesville like High Springs and Alachua, and I see a lot of children and you can see the difference in the rate of decay and how it presents itself," added Hughes. "What's good about fluoride water is that it actually gets within your system and when teeth are forming, it forms a harder structure that is more resistant to decay versus applying it topically."

What's being done about fluoride in drinking water?

As the Sun reported, Gainesville Regional Utilities said it would comply with the order. The utility will stop adding fluoride to its drinking water in July.

After Utah, Florida is the second state in the United States to ban the addition of fluoride in drinking water. In a May 6 news release, DeSantis signaled his intention to sign SB 700.

"The Free State of Florida means freedom from governments or private actors unilaterally applying chemicals or geoengineering to people or public spaces," DeSantis said.

