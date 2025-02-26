Scientists make discovery that could transform Florida's coastline: 'We will continue to support projects'

This discovery could mean a lot for Florida, which has nearly 75% of its population residing in coastal counties.

A new study published in the scientific journal Communications Earth & Environment has outlined an increasingly vital way that coral reef restoration could protect Florida's storm-battered coastline.

Researchers found the wave-breaking effects of healthy reefs would prevent dangerous coastal contamination and pollution events by reducing flood conditions during tropical storms and hurricanes. This protection could mean a lot for Florida, which has roughly 1,350 miles of coastline and nearly 75% of its population residing in coastal counties.

With so many people living near the water, wave-driven floods put infrastructure such as petrochemical facilities, septic tanks, and wastewater treatment plants at risk of critical damage that releases dangerous wastes into the sea.

"Coastal communities have traditionally invested in different gray coastal engineering solutions to mitigate coastal flooding, such as seawalls and breakwaters," the study's authors wrote. "However, studies have shown that natural features such as mangroves, beaches, marshlands, and coral reefs can provide flood protection as well as environmental benefits."

The National Ocean Service says coral reefs help buffer shorelines by absorbing up to 97% of the energy from large waves. The researchers in Florida estimated that restoring local reefs could cut flood risks by 10% for wastewater treatment plants, 9% for petroleum storage tank systems, and 4% for sewage treatment systems.

Such benefits are in addition to the massive role played by coral reefs in sustaining marine biodiversity — reefs cover only 1% of the world's oceans, but they provide habitat for at least 25% of the world's ocean life, according to the National Ocean Service.

"Safeguarding our coral reef is important both environmentally and economically and we will continue to support projects that keep this natural resource healthy," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

At the same time, corals around the world are dying out at a rapid pace, struggling to keep up with warming water temperatures and increasing ocean acidity levels. Last year, a survey off the Florida Keys found mostly dead reefs after record-breaking heat waves the year prior.

Despite the challenges facing corals today, researchers and policy-makers aren't giving up the fight to save them. The U.S. is home to an exceptionally healthy reef at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary offshore of Houston, which contributes greatly to coral research. In Florida, the state government is also pushing for increased coral research and maintains its own restoration institute.

