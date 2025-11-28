Officials celebrate completion of massive project set to power 80,000 homes: 'Extremely important'

A major renewable energy project has just reached completion in Finland, according to Renewable Energy Magazine.

Manufacturer OX2 recently handed off a new wind farm to local utility Helen. The 22-turbine installation has a capacity of 145 megawatts and an annual output of 400 gigawatt-hours. OX2 estimates that this is enough to keep 80,000 Finnish homes powered.

The expansion fits well into Helen's evolving energy mix, as it has just recently closed its last coal-fired power plant in an effort to reduce pollution. This change just goes to show that large-scale renewable energy projects are able to displace dirty energy sources effectively.

Coal and gas grid power are major contributors to atmospheric pollution. On top of the health concerns for folks close to facilities, their pollution can exacerbate destructive weather patterns worldwide. This includes floods, heat waves, and droughts, which in turn incur steep housing, agricultural, and ecological costs.

Luckily, Finland is active in combating these threats. The country's clean energy ambitions have extended to solar panel installations in the Arctic, massive thermal batteries, and the world's largest air-to-water heat pump.

OX2 has another eight projects under construction, which it hopes will generate another 1.5 gigawatts of capacity. Many are wind farms, but others are for solar power. These span regions such as Poland, Australia, Sweden, and Romania. OX2 said it was looking beyond simply providing clean energy to the grid when setting up this project in Finland.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get 50% off the wearable health device that can help you live a longer, stronger life Hume Band isn’t just another wearable health device — it’s your personal longevity coach, analyzing your body data to help you make small adjustments for a longer, healthier life. Hume's tracking technology monitors your metabolic capacity and gives you real-time insights into whether your daily choices are slowing aging or speeding it up — and for a limited time you can get it for 50% off. Learn more

"OX2 and our suppliers are guests in the local communities," said an OX2 spokesperson, according to Renewable Energy Magazine. "For us, [it] is extremely important to create dialogue with and show respect for the people who live and work in the local area. This includes transparent communication, creating local jobs, business sector development, or financial grants through community funds or property tax, depending on the market and conditions in the area."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



