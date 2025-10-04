New report reveals startling health hazard that impacts humans from womb to grave: 'A direct assault on health'

A new report reveals a harsh reality about the effects of dirty energy sources on our health, and these effects start before we're even born.

What's happening?

The paper, Cradle to Grave: The Health Toll of Fossil Fuels and the Imperative for a Just Transition from the Global Climate and Health Alliance, reveals that pollution from sources like coal, oil, and natural gas harms people at every stage of their lives.

A summary of the study posted to Phys.org explains how fossil fuels affect our health from cradle to grave. For one, living near coal mines or fracking sites has been linked to higher rates of premature births, miscarriages, and other pregnancy complications. Later, during childhood, air pollution from dirty energy sources is associated with higher rates of asthma and certain types of cancer. Seniors who are exposed to air pollution have increased risks for health concerns like heart disease, stroke, certain forms of dementia, and early death.

Other health impacts directly related to dirty energy include leaks during transportation and extreme weather events resulting from the fossil fuel-driven warming of our planet. The alliance noted that such health outcomes disproportionately affect the poorest.

"Fossil fuels are a direct assault on health, harming us at every stage of their lifecycle and every stage of our lives, from the womb to old age," Shweta Narayan, the author of the new report from the Global Climate and Health Alliance, said in a statement.

Why is this report important?

This new summary helps build on numerous investigations that have linked pollution from coal, oil, and natural gas to concerning health outcomes. For instance, one recent study found that when children in the womb, adolescence, and early adulthood are exposed to air and noise pollution, they have a higher chance of developing mental health issues.

This report comes as the U.S. government attempts to repeal or modify several regulations intended to protect people from air pollution and other environmental health threats. The Environmental Protection Agency, for example, recently announced plans to roll back a rule limiting power plant pollution.

Additionally, the same pollutants that harm our health also contribute to the overheating of our planet — this, in turn, increases the likelihood of various other health threats, such as vector-borne diseases like malaria. According to the United Nations, coal, oil, and natural gas account for more than 75% of all planet-heating pollution.

What's being done about pollution from dirty energy sources?

According to the summary on Phys.org, representatives from the alliance are calling on governments to commit to halting new oil, gas, and coal projects at the upcoming COP30 UN climate conference in Brazil. They also want governments to stop subsidizing these industries.

Meanwhile, everyday people are leading initiatives that can make a difference in the fight against air pollution. One device, invented by elementary school children in Utah, helps filter air pollution.

You can help out by making small but impactful changes to your commuting routine. Riding your bike, taking public transportation, and walking are all great ways to reduce the amount of carbon pollution you produce.

