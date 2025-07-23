Energy company launches game-changing solar project near Arctic Circle: 'New frontiers'

"This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition."

The announcement of a massive, growing solar plant in Finland near the Arctic Circle will not only bring clean, reliable energy to the area on a huge scale but will also prove the viability of clean energy integration.

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, the solar company Sungrow is supplying 80 units of its solar string inverters to the 95-hectare site, which will host 120,000 panels. The solar string inverters help connect a "string" of solar panels to one inverter, as the U.S. Department of Energy explains.

"The project will be connected to already existing wind turbines, forming a hybrid power plant that supports Finland's carbon neutrality goals," the outlet reported.

Solar power is an ever-growing industry, as people around the world seek reliable energy without the pollution of dirty fuels, thus reducing the environmental impact of keeping homes, manufacturing goods, or even charging electric vehicles.

"As solar energy expands into new frontiers, we are proud to support our partners with technology that performs reliably — no matter the conditions," Henry Särkisilta, key account manager at Sungrow Finland, told Renewable Energy Magazine.

Common myths about solar panels include their unreliability in harsh or cloudy weather such as what you would find in the Arctic Circle. While solar does require sunlight, during the daytime, it sends low-cost electricity back to the grid, and it works well with other energy sources, including backup batteries and wind power, which the Finland plant will use.

"This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition, even in remote parts of Europe," Särkisilta added.

The environmental benefits of installing solar panels are just the start of their appeal. With this form of clean energy, you can also bring your monthly energy bill down to or near $0.

