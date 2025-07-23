  • Business Business

Energy company launches game-changing solar project near Arctic Circle: 'New frontiers'

"This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition."

by Lily Crowder
"This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition."

Photo Credit: iStock

The announcement of a massive, growing solar plant in Finland near the Arctic Circle will not only bring clean, reliable energy to the area on a huge scale but will also prove the viability of clean energy integration. 

According to Renewable Energy Magazine, the solar company Sungrow is supplying 80 units of its solar string inverters to the 95-hectare site, which will host 120,000 panels. The solar string inverters help connect a "string" of solar panels to one inverter, as the U.S. Department of Energy explains.

"The project will be connected to already existing wind turbines, forming a hybrid power plant that supports Finland's carbon neutrality goals," the outlet reported.

Solar power is an ever-growing industry, as people around the world seek reliable energy without the pollution of dirty fuels, thus reducing the environmental impact of keeping homes, manufacturing goods, or even charging electric vehicles.

"As solar energy expands into new frontiers, we are proud to support our partners with technology that performs reliably — no matter the conditions," Henry Särkisilta, key account manager at Sungrow Finland, told Renewable Energy Magazine.

Common myths about solar panels include their unreliability in harsh or cloudy weather such as what you would find in the Arctic Circle. While solar does require sunlight, during the daytime, it sends low-cost electricity back to the grid, and it works well with other energy sources, including backup batteries and wind power, which the Finland plant will use.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

"This project is a great example of how innovation can drive the energy transition, even in remote parts of Europe," Särkisilta added.

The environmental benefits of installing solar panels are just the start of their appeal. With this form of clean energy, you can also bring your monthly energy bill down to or near $0. If you are interested in solar but not sure where to start, EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on a solar installation.

What's the biggest obstacle stopping your organization from using solar panels?

They're too expensive 💰

Don't know where to start 🤷

They're an eyesore 🙈

We already use solar panels 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x