FDA approves fruit-flavored vapes in historic first, bucking MAHA leader preferences

The decision comes as the agency faces growing political pressure over the pace of approvals for flavored vapes and other nicotine products.

The Food and Drug Administration has made a notable move in the vaping market. For the first time, the agency has authorized the marketing of non-tobacco-flavored e-cigarette products in the United States, signaling a shift in how regulators approach flavored nicotine products.

The decision applies to pods made by Los Angeles-based Glas and comes as the agency faces growing political pressure over the pace of approvals for flavored vapes and other nicotine products, Reuters reported. It marks a clear departure from the FDA's long-standing reluctance to authorize flavors it has said may strongly appeal to young people.

The newly authorized products include Classic Menthol, Fresh Menthol, Gold, and Sapphire.

"The FDA's rigorous, ⁠scientific review of these products found that the ​applicant sufficiently demonstrated that Glas' device access restriction technology, combined ​with FDA-required marketing restrictions, is expected to effectively mitigate the ability of youth to use the product," the regulator said, per Reuters.

This is significant because flavored vapes remain one of the most contested segments of the nicotine market. U.S. regulators have typically required companies to show that the benefits to adult smokers outweigh the risks of youth appeal.

The FDA's stance had already begun to soften earlier this year amid increased tobacco-industry lobbying and mounting political pressure to approve more products. With this latest decision, the agency has now authorized 45 e-cigarette products for sale in the U.S.

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The timing is especially notable. President Donald Trump recently criticized FDA Commissioner Marty Makary for not moving quickly enough on approvals for flavored vapes and nicotine products, placing the decision within a broader political debate over public health and regulation.

Politico reported that the move came after a "fruit-flavored vape tiff" with the president that forced Makary, who is highly aligned with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Make America Healthy Again movement, to relent and allow something MAHA is generally against in the name of corporate business interests.

For consumers, the move could mean more flavored nicotine options on store shelves. However, public health concerns remain. Nicotine exposure can harm adolescent brain development, and flavored products — especially those resembling fruit or candy — have been widely criticized for appealing to teens and young adults.

There's also an environmental cost. Disposable and pod-based vapes contribute to a growing stream of single-use plastics, toxic e-waste, and improperly discarded lithium batteries. This adds another layer of harm tied to pollution and resource use.

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