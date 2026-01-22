New study reveals unexpected impacts of flavored vape ban: 'Policymakers should proceed with caution'

Banning flavored vapes may push people to smoke cigarettes instead, according to new research examining Canadian provinces from researchers based at the University of Missouri and Yale University.

The study examined what happened after several Canadian provinces restricted the sale of flavored nicotine vaping products between 2018 and 2023. Cigarette sales jumped by 9.6% in provinces with flavor bans compared to those without restrictions.

At convenience and gas stations, flavored and menthol vape products all but disappeared from shelves. But shoppers didn't simply quit nicotine altogether. Sales of tobacco-flavored and unflavored vapes surged by 123.4%, and many consumers switched to traditional cigarettes.

Canada has some of the strictest tobacco laws in the world, which include a nationwide ban on menthol cigarettes, plain packaging requirements, and caps on nicotine levels in vapes. The fact that people still turned to cigarettes under these conditions suggests this pattern could happen anywhere governments try similar restrictions.

The research team analyzed sales data from convenience stores across six provinces that adopted flavor restrictions during the study period. Three provinces enacted complete bans on flavored vapes. The remaining three allowed flavored products only in shops exclusively serving adults.

Vaping threatens public health, particularly for teenagers and young adults who are drawn to sweet and fruity flavors. Nicotine addiction can hurt developing brains and lead to long-term dependence.

Disposable vapes pose another problem: They add to our planet's growing piles of electronic waste. These single-use devices contain lithium batteries that can spark fires when tossed in regular trash, and their plastic components take decades to break down in landfills.

"These findings suggest that policymakers should proceed with caution in restricting NVP flavors: harm due to these policies' unintended effects on cigarette consumption may outweigh the public health benefits from their impact on NVP use," the researchers wrote.

If you're trying to quit nicotine, talk to your doctor about options approved by the Food and Drug Administration, such as patches, gums, or prescription medications, that can help without the risks of vaping or smoking.

