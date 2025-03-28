Goodwill shopper in disbelief after peeking behind doors into store back room: 'A literal mountain'

"This [is] just for one city on a random weekday evening."

A Goodwill shopper got a behind-the-scenes look at their local store, and they were stunned to realize just how many items might be headed for a landfill.

What's happening?

The shopper explained in Reddit's r/Anticonsumption that they saw "a literal mountain of unwanted clothes" when they looked behind the doors to a staging area at their Goodwill. An image revealed volumes upon volumes of textiles tangled together in a precarious heap.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"This [is] just for one city on a random weekday evening. The amount of clothes that exist and are being thrown away is astounding. We have ENOUGH clothes!! There is no reason for new clothes to keep being produced at the current level," the original poster wrote.

"That's horrific," one commenter agreed.

"Why do people buy new clothes so damn much? And don't even wear them?? Don't even have enough time to wear all of them?" another vented.

Why is this important?

It's unclear which brands are in Goodwill's textile heap. However, it is fair to assume that a significant percentage of the apparel is fast fashion.

Unfortunately, fast fashion companies are known for producing massive volumes of clothing as they capitalize on the desire to keep up with ever-changing trends.

This proves to be a major drain on consumers' wallets, as these items are typically sold at a low price point because they're made from cheap materials like low-grade polyester, which wears out quickly. Polyester also contains plastic, a material usually derived from dirty fuels. As it breaks down, it sheds toxic microplastics into the environment.

Countries that accept U.S. exports of unwanted donations often end up bearing the brunt of this waste, as the OP and several commenters highlighted. For instance, Ghana is grappling with polluted beaches and dangerously high levels of carcinogens associated with textile waste.

Is Goodwill doing anything about this?

In order to maximize the number of donations it can sell, Goodwill encourages people to only turn in gently used items, per its Northern New England blog. Once an item is on the floor, the organization says it gives it five weeks to find a home at an increasingly discounted price.

If it doesn't sell, it will join other merchandise at Goodwill Buy The Pound outlets. As at least one shopper can attest, these by-the-pound bins have some hidden gems.

If an article of clothing isn't suitable for sale, the company will repurpose it into something like a cleaning rag. However, as the nonprofit Green America noted, Goodwill is among the secondhand shops that ship some of their unwanted donations overseas.

What can I do to reduce fashion waste more broadly?

Your wallet and the planet will thank you if you break up with fast fashion. Even though you might pay less upfront for fast-fashion apparel, you could ultimately save at least $200 each year by supporting brands that sell high-quality, long-lasting clothing made from natural fibers.

However, if a higher initial price point is a concern, shopping secondhand from thrift stores and resale platforms like Goodwill, ThredUp, and Poshmark is an amazing way to find luxury and designer goods at a fraction of the original price. DoneGood's "ethical marketplace" is one platform that empowers consumers to support brands that align with their values.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.