Woman stunned by jaw-dropping detail hiding inside thrifted gown: 'This is literally the best day of my life'

"As a fellow thrifter, I love this for you."

by Jamie Speka
Photo Credit: iStock

Valentino gowns are usually worth $2,000 to $18,000 because of the brand's high-fashion status. One woman had the shock of her life when she found one for just $7 at a thrift store. 

"This is literally the best day of my life," wrote Liv Kennedy (@oliviaakennedyy) in a TikTok video where she is twirling around in her gorgeous, pastel Valentino dress. 

@oliviaakennedyy This is literally the best day of my life!! Feeling like a mermaid🧜🏽‍♀️ #thrifted #valentino ♬ som original - henrique

The video has garnered thousands of likes and comments from those who were captivated by the find. 

While exceptional, such a find at a thrift store is not rare. From designer handbags in pristine condition to luxury boots, these finds have become common when thrifting. The hobby that has overtaken social media as one of the best methods to find great clothes is affordable, sustainable, and thrilling.

A report by ThredUp estimated that the thrifting market "is expected to grow 127% by 2026, 3X faster than the apparel market with North America leading the pack at 8X faster."

Another study, reported on by The Week, found that the average person can save about $1,760 a year by buying secondhand goods. Those figures mean that the average person shopping at thrift stores can save thousands of dollars while uplifting the sustainable clothes industry. 

Watch now: Unload your closet and get rewarded with Trashie

Fast fashion is responsible for about 10% of all planet-warming pollution across the globe. Limiting your monthly spending by taking a trip to the thrift store can actually significantly lower these worrying statistics worldwide, more so than cutting back on flying.

Commenters under the video also shared their thrift finds. 

"I found a Birkin for $3," wrote one happy shopper about a high-end bag. 

Another said: "I thrifted a Dior shirt for $30 yesterday!"

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Others simply sang praise for the shopper.

"As a fellow thrifter, I love this for you, go enjoy your purchase babes!" they wrote.

