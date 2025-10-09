Fashion giants push for new tax on online retail packages: '[This] cannot become the norm'

"Has both the means and the duty to act immediately to protect its businesses."

With the European Union's goal of reducing planet-heating air pollution by 55% by 2030, a new move by the European textile and clothing federations may bring this aim even closer.

According to Just Style, 20 organizations at the Première Vision trade event in France signed a declaration against fast fashion. The organizations highlighted the rise in textile waste attributed to mass-producing clothing and goods with short life spans.

"The European Union has both the means and the duty to act immediately to protect its businesses, its workers, and the environment," the organizations said in the declaration, as quoted by Just Style.

The declaration also calls for a tax to be implemented on small-parcel deliveries. While a current exemption waives customs duties on goods less than €150 (approximately $175), this too is being asked to be removed.

Overall, the declaration is calling for accountability and regulation over fast-fashion items entering Europe, as most fast fashion is manufactured elsewhere.

A recent report shows that global shopping trends are moving away from luxury and toward fast fashion. While a major appeal of fast fashion is incredibly low prices, the low quality of the items and the environmental repercussions are not worth it.

With over 101 million tons of clothes ending up in landfills every year, fast fashion directly makes this issue worse, with short-lived items that often appeal to fleeting trends. With these items being shipped around the world to used-clothing markets, there are too many low-quality items to even be sold. The effects can be seen in Kenya, for example, where the Nairobi River is filled with clothing waste.

Besides contributing to global waste and pollution, fast-fashion companies are often tied up in exploitative labor practices, often requiring long hours with little pay to maintain their cheap approach to fashion.

"Ultra-fast fashion cannot become the norm," the declaration said firmly, per Just Style.

To do your part in stopping the overproduction of cheap goods, you can shop at thrift stores. Not only will you still be purchasing affordable clothing, but you can find quality goods and give them added wear instead of sending them to the landfill.

