Workers call out major fashion brands for grueling factory conditions: 'We earn so little'

Factory workers in China have complained about the horrific labor conditions sewing clothes for fast-fashion giants, where reports say they often work 14-hour days and are often paid less than 30 cents for completing one garment.

What's happening?

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, workers in Guangzhou's ultra-fast fashion district are already accustomed to being overworked and underpaid, but due to the trade war between the U.S. and China, their earnings are dropping even further.

In some cases, that means factories are closing, leaving both employees and business owners out of work.

"The margin is getting lower and the clothing designs are getting more complicated. Because there is no profit, no one is willing to work. Lots of factories have shut down in the past two months," local Ding Wenfan said.

Wu Bin, who owns a factory in Guangzhou, said that Shein orders are taking the biggest hit, as he's now producing 15,000 fewer garments per month because of the trade wars. This might be a positive thing for workers, but customers are left paying more for low-quality clothing.

"We earn so little. The cost of living is now so high," one worker told the BBC earlier this year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"We get paid per piece. It depends how difficult the item is. Something simple like a T-shirt is 1 to 2 yuan [$0.14 to $0.28] per piece and I can make around a dozen in an hour." Rounding up with the higher figure, that comes out to $3.50 per hour in U.S. dollars.

Why is fast fashion concerning?

Employees in garment manufacturing often work excruciatingly long hours in factories that typically lack air conditioning. They may not even receive lunch breaks, and are often paid well below the minimum wage. Several investigations have revealed that Shein not only exploits workers to produce as much clothing as possible, even if they have to work overtime, but it also harms the environment with its low-quality clothing, which contains plastics and other hazardous chemicals.

Now, workers will be paid even less to work in the same conditions — that is, if the factories aren't closed.

Aside from the exploitative labor practices associated with fast fashion, the industry causes massive environmental damage. According to Earth.org, the world produces around 100 billion garments each year, yet more than 101 million tons end up in landfills. Because people wear fast fashion garments for only about seven to 10 times before discarding them, it's easy to see why landfills are filling up with clothing.

Ghana is one of the top dumping grounds for fashion items shipped from the United Kingdom and other wealthy nations. There, clothes line the beaches and wetlands, posing hazards to people and wildlife.

The fast fashion industry is also responsible for 20% of the world's global water pollution and 3% of carbon emissions.

What's being done to help?

More companies are introducing sustainable clothing to combat fast fashion and provide customers with better value, as high-quality clothing lasts significantly longer. Thrifting has also become popular again, and you can typically find items at a steep discount, sometimes up to 70-85% off retail prices, according to Red Rack Thrift Stores.

Many shoppers have found name-brand clothing and household goods at secondhand stores, so it's always a good option the next time you need something. Breaking up with fast fashion is a win for the planet, and will keep more money in your pocket.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.