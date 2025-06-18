New EU report reveals stunning progress on ambitious goal across continent: 'We must build on this momentum'

Through policy changes and smart investment, the EU is almost on track to reach its goal of reducing its planet-heating air pollution by 55% by 2030, Reuters reported.

The numbers came from the European Commission, which reported on the Union's progress in May. It is under a legally binding promise to reach the goal of cutting pollution by 55%, and so far, with only the current policy changes, it is projected to hit 54%.

"Emissions are down 37% since 1990, while the economy has grown nearly 70%, proving climate action and growth go hand in hand. Now we must build on this momentum," EU climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra pointed out, promising to invest more in clean energy.

Clean energy technology like solar and wind has turned out to be a smart long-term investment, especially as gas prices have soared in the last few years. By comparison, clean energy is more affordable than ever, and because resources like sunlight and wind are so abundant, instead of being found only in specific areas like oil, they help increase the energy independence of the countries that build them.

That's in addition to the health benefits of cutting air pollution, not to mention how much the climate will improve if the world would quit its dirty energy habit, which creates pollution that traps heat in our atmosphere.

Europe is currently being hit hardest by the world's increasing temperature, Reuters reported, as it is the world's fastest-warming continent. The resulting floods and wildfires have done a lot of economic damage.

That makes it all the more important to strengthen both the economy and the climate with clean energy investments.

The Commission is expected to release its updated air pollution targets for 2040 soon, but the decision has been delayed for several months due to some political resistance.

