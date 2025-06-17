Fashion brand debuts lightning-fast 60-minute delivery service — here's how it could spell trouble

A fashion brand is expanding its rapid delivery program after consumers clamored for a similar service in Delhi. But they could be paying a greater price than they know in the long term.

What's happening?

As detailed by The Economic Times, Newme rolled out a 60-minute delivery service, Newme Zip, for its fast-fashion wares in Bengaluru, India, after successfully launching a 90-minute pilot program in Delhi. Consumers in Bengaluru can shop up to 1,500 different products.

The omnichannel brand, which has 14 offline stores across India and plans to expand based on demand, primarily has a younger generation to thank for its success.

"Gen Z is clear in what they want — style that's current, access that's instant, and experiences that feel personal," Newme co-founder and CEO Sumit Jasoria said. "The overwhelming response to our pilot confirmed that. Fast fashion can't afford to be slow."

Why is this important?

Fast-fashion brands have questionable human rights records and generate massive amounts of textile waste and pollution that endanger public and environmental health. Textile production alone accounts for 20% of global clean water contamination from dyeing and finishing items.

The emergence of a service further encouraging consumers to engage in fast fashion's wear-and-discard culture could have significant ramifications — not only draining wallets as shoppers shell out cash for low-quality apparel with short shelf lives but also depleting resources and causing methane-producing landfills to become even more overcrowded.

Newme also intends to bring its service to Mumbai and Hyderabad, while competitor Myntra launched a 30-minute service (with delivery times up to four hours) in December, per the Times.

What can be done about this?

While fast-fashion items may initially be appealing because of their low price points, high-quality items will last much longer, saving you hundreds to thousands in the long run.

That's one reason many consumers are ditching fast fashion and instead shopping secondhand or buying from ethical brands.

Significantly reduced demand for fast-fashion products could also force those companies to reexamine their labor practices and make strides toward fulfilling their sustainability promises.

