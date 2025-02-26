Shopper goes viral over rant calling out harmful fashion influencers: 'Absolutely horrible'

"Stop caring about trends and just wear what you like."

In a viral video post that has acquired more than 3,000 comments, TikToker Gabe Sautter (@oh_hey_its_gabe) showed his disgust with fashion trends that are supposed to be "timeless" but barely last a few seconds.

During the one-minute rant, Gabe mentioned Sambas, originally an indoor football shoe that's now an Adidas sneaker and sells for around $100. According to Gabe, even though it was a timeless trend six months ago, fashion influencers have decided the Samba is out.

Noting that trends come and go, he also gave tips on how to spot a "micro-trend" that won't last long from something that can stand the test of time. He advised people to be wary of anything coming from "extreme" fast fashion retailers when the quality is "absolutely horrible" and the trend is simply "ugly."

These nonstop fashion trends result in excessive waste. People caught up in them can waste money on items they won't wear after a few months. Since many of these items are poorly made, they often end up in overflowing landfills (or even on beaches) instead of thrift stores or as hand-me-downs.

Fast fashion brands are known for quickly producing trendy apparel — and are just as quick to discard the surplus once the popularity dies down. Their productions often waste water, include toxic materials in fabric, and violate the human rights of their workers, according to EarthDay.org. Per Business Insider, the fashion industry is the planet's second-largest water consumer and shares responsibility for toxic microplastics in the oceans.

"Wearing what makes you happy never goes out of style," one commenter said.

"The sambas point is so real (I never got into them but it's insane to see the switch up happening in real-time)," another person remarked, while someone else noted, "Sambas are literally and truly classic and never go out of style IMHO."

Gabe wrote, "Stop caring about trends and just wear what you like."

