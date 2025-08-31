EV driver shares experiences after first long-distance road trip: 'Took all the anxiety out of it'

For many EV owners, the first long-distance trip can be nerve-wracking. Concerns about running out of battery, finding charging stations, and navigating unfamiliar routes can create what's known as "range anxiety."

But one Reddit user's recent post in the r/Ioniq5N subreddit shows how planning tools and modern charging infrastructure are changing that experience.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the post, the user shared that they completed their first EV road trip using the A Better Routeplanner (ABRP) app paired with a Bluetooth OBD dongle. "It worked very well! The stops were accurate and had no issues at all," they wrote.

The OBD dongle plays a key role in this smoother experience. It gives ABRP a big advantage over standard navigation tools by sending the app real-time battery data.

As the car is driven, the ABRP learns from the vehicle's actual charge and usage patterns, which helps it predict more accurately when and where charging stops will be needed. Over time, this makes route planning more precise, essentially matching the built-in navigation system's access to the car's information, but with greater flexibility for drivers.

"There are some small things about ABRP that could be better … but having the reassurance that the car wouldn't die in the middle of the desert took all the anxiety out of it," the OP said.

Other EV owners jumped in the comments with their own experiences, agreeing that ABRP is a helpful tool for long trips.

"I did a 2,500-mile road trip a month ago in my Ioniq 6, and … I used ABRP to plan the trip, and input the destinations into my onboard NAV. I don't have the Bluetooth dongle, but found ABRP to [be] pretty dang accurate even without the car's data," one Redditor commented.

Others noted that the charging network itself has also improved dramatically over the last several years. "Awesome to see this. In 2023 I was a little hesitant to take my GV60 out on that kind of trip because of charging anxiety. But I don't think I'd hesitate now," another commenter shared.

This smooth driving experience is just one piece of the larger picture. EVs also come with big perks for your wallet and the planet: Drivers save on gas and maintenance costs, thanks to fewer moving parts and cheaper electricity, and they help keep the air cleaner with zero tailpipe pollution.

For drivers who want to stretch those savings even further, charging at home with solar can make a big difference — you're essentially powering your car for free on sunshine. Tools like EnergySage make it easy to compare solar quotes and see what's possible.

