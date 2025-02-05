Scientists make major progress on mission to create next-gen EV batteries: 'Will accelerate the commercialization'

Researchers in a South Korean battery lab have developed a doped material that has unlocked a lithium-sulfur pack capable of fully charging in 12 minutes, per details published by Tech Xplore.

It's an important breakthrough in the effort to bring the promising pack type to market. Sulfur, used as a cathode material, is abundant and cost-effective and can hold more electricity than materials in common lithium-ion packs. But corrosion during operation has been a key hurdle for prior versions, according to experts at Argonne National Laboratory in a separate report.

Experimentation at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology may have provided a solution.

"This research focused on improving the charging speed of lithium–sulfur batteries using a simple synthesis method involving magnesium," professor Jong-sung Yu said in the Tech Xplore-published summary.

When batteries cycle, ions move between the anode and cathode through an electrolyte substance. At DGIST, the team "synthesized a novel highly graphitic, multiporous carbon material doped with nitrogen and applied it to the cathode," per the summary.

The new material was made with thermal reduction, a treatment using high heat. DGIST's process included magnesium and a metal-organic framework that contains nitrogen. In a hot environment, the magnesium and nitrogen react, "making the carbon structure more stable and robust while creating a diverse pore structure," according to the experts, per Tech Xplore.

"This structure not only allows for higher sulfur loading but also improves the contact between sulfur and the electrolyte, significantly enhancing battery performance," the report continued.

All the lab work only matters to motorists if it provides a safe, reliable power pack with great range and fast charge speeds. For comparison, Tesla's robust global network of more than 60,000 Superchargers can juice a battery with 200 miles' worth of power in about 15 minutes, according to the company.

In addition to the 12-minute charge speed, DGIST's pack kept 82% of its capacity after 1,000 charge-discharge cycles, the experts noted.

It's all part of worldwide research geared toward finding a lithium-ion battery alternative that uses cheaper parts with better performance. Sulfur is among the promising materials gaining more attention. Automaker juggernaut Stellantis has even teamed up with Texas-based Zeta Energy on sulfur research with fast-charging potential. Potassium is another nontypical material being researched elsewhere as part of chemistry experimentation.

For their part, lithium-ion packs remain reliable energy providers for EVs and large-scale storage, both growing in use.

Reuters reported that global EV and plug-in hybrid sales jumped 25% last year to more than 17 million cars, for example. Each EV that replaces a gas-guzzler prevents thousands of pounds of heat-trapping air pollution. In the U.S., that's true even in states that generate most of the electricity to charge them with fossil fuels, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

What's more, planet-warming gases are known to cause a greater risk for respiratory trouble, as detailed by the American Lung Association. Switching to an EV is a great way to help cut exhaust and save up to $1,500 annually on gas and maintenance costs. Tax breaks of up to $7,500 are available to help offset the expense too.

And thanks to DGIST, next-gen packs powering future EVs might include nitrogen-doped materials providing faster charge speeds.

"We hope this study will accelerate the commercialization of lithium–sulfur batteries," Yu said, per Tech Xplore.

