Driver shares honest verdict after test-driving sleek new electric model: 'It was hard to tell'

Although the electric vehicle scene may appear daunting from afar, the barriers to entry aren't as high as they used to be.

In the Australian travel magazine The Latch, journalist Sangeeta Kocharekar discussed her "surprisingly smooth" experience with an EV as a part of Volvo's partnership with Into the Wild Escapes' tiny homes.

Nestled in the Blue Mountains and constructed entirely from recycled materials, the tiny home "Astrid" encourages the mindful, sustainable life, two hours outside of Sydney. Vacationers arrive and leave Astrid in Volvo's first electric SUV: the EX30.

"Both brands share a commitment to minimalist design, premium comforts and eco-friendly living," the companies co-captioned on Instagram.

Kocharekar's participation marked only the second time she'd driven an EV — and the first with a completely electric EV, rather than a hybrid. Both times, she recounted to The Latch, the EVs were so silent that "it was hard to tell [they were] even on."

Her first EV experience had been three years prior, when "charging stations were few and far between," at least in Australia. This time, however, stations were everywhere and even came with slow, medium, fast, and super-fast options.

"Sustainable travel is now being packaged up so eco-conscious customers can easily book," she wrote in The Latch, suggesting that more responsible living isn't as inaccessible as it used to be.

As EVs become more common and making the switch becomes easier, we can expect to see fewer combustion-based cars on the road. Choosing to upgrade helps mitigate carbon pollution from fuel-burning — the same carbon pollution that clogs our atmosphere and drives global temperatures higher.

EV engineers, moreover, are regularly improving their battery technology, and according to Euronews, "modern EVs are designed to last 15-20 years, comparable to or even longer than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles."

The longevity of a car reduces collective waste from auto disposal and can save money for prospective buyers in the long term. As EV developers continue to generate more reliable clean energy vehicles, making the switch becomes both the eco-conscious and financially wise decision.

Your car isn't the only place you can go electric. Solar panels, heat pumps, induction ranges, and other federally incentivized electrical appliances can also help you live more sustainably while slashing your utility bills.

"The [Volvo] experience showed me the future is electric, and it's surprisingly smooth," Kocharekar concluded in The Latch.

