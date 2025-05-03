  • Business Business

Driver shares honest verdict after test-driving sleek new electric model: 'It was hard to tell'

"The future is electric."

by Ren Venkatesh
"The future is electric."

Photo Credit: Volvo

Although the electric vehicle scene may appear daunting from afar, the barriers to entry aren't as high as they used to be.

In the Australian travel magazine The Latch, journalist Sangeeta Kocharekar discussed her "surprisingly smooth" experience with an EV as a part of Volvo's partnership with Into the Wild Escapes' tiny homes. 

Nestled in the Blue Mountains and constructed entirely from recycled materials, the tiny home "Astrid" encourages the mindful, sustainable life, two hours outside of Sydney. Vacationers arrive and leave Astrid in Volvo's first electric SUV: the EX30.

"Both brands share a commitment to minimalist design, premium comforts and eco-friendly living," the companies co-captioned on Instagram.

Kocharekar's participation marked only the second time she'd driven an EV — and the first with a completely electric EV, rather than a hybrid. Both times, she recounted to The Latch, the EVs were so silent that "it was hard to tell [they were] even on."

Her first EV experience had been three years prior, when "charging stations were few and far between," at least in Australia. This time, however, stations were everywhere and even came with slow, medium, fast, and super-fast options. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"Sustainable travel is now being packaged up so eco-conscious customers can easily book," she wrote in The Latch, suggesting that more responsible living isn't as inaccessible as it used to be.

As EVs become more common and making the switch becomes easier, we can expect to see fewer combustion-based cars on the road. Choosing to upgrade helps mitigate carbon pollution from fuel-burning — the same carbon pollution that clogs our atmosphere and drives global temperatures higher. 

EV engineers, moreover, are regularly improving their battery technology, and according to Euronews, "modern EVs are designed to last 15-20 years, comparable to or even longer than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles."

The longevity of a car reduces collective waste from auto disposal and can save money for prospective buyers in the long term. As EV developers continue to generate more reliable clean energy vehicles, making the switch becomes both the eco-conscious and financially wise decision

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Your car isn't the only place you can go electric. Solar panels, heat pumps, induction ranges, and other federally incentivized electrical appliances can also help you live more sustainably while slashing your utility bills.

"The [Volvo] experience showed me the future is electric, and it's surprisingly smooth," Kocharekar concluded in The Latch.

Responses were overwhelmingly positive under the original collaboration feature on Instagram. 

"Love it!" one user commented.

Another Instagrammer wrote: "So beautiful."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x