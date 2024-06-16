Driver shares frustration with photo of 'gas guzzler' parked in electric charging spot: 'Why is it that pickup truck drivers have such hate for EVs?'

"It looks like the cord is long enough to park behind him and charge your vehicle."

A Redditor shared their frustration to r/mildlyinfuriating after finding an electric vehicle charging spot taken by a gas-powered car.

"I'll just park my gas guzzler in the EV parking space," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

It's not just annoying — in some states, it's illegal. Depending on the state, you can be fined up to $350 or towed for parking a non-electric vehicle in a spot designated for electric vehicle charging. For repeat offenders, that fine can reach $750.

This driver's license plate is from Pennsylvania, where this spot would be "exclusively reserved for Electric Vehicles only from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., and non-electric vehicles for no more than two (2) hours at a time between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and states that violators are subject to a fine and removal of their vehicle."

So, while this driver may not necessarily be breaking the law in this image, it can still be considered rude if other bays are easily available. Unfortunately, these are commonly — and sometimes intentionally — taken by gas-powered cars.

Despite plenty of spaces available, these trucks seem to find their way into EV spots. This driver even made it a point to take up not one, but two EV charging zones.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Electric vehicles are becoming more popular. Globally, "nearly one in five cars sold in 2023 was electric," according to the International Energy Agency. However, many factors — such as price, lack of available charging stations, and charging time — still prevent gas-powered drivers from getting on board.

Comments were annoyed by the gas-powered driver's discourteousness.

One user asked: "Why is it that pickup truck drivers have such hate for EVs?"

Some even suggested parking behind him for a quick charge. "It looks like the cord is long enough to park behind him and charge your vehicle," one commenter wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.