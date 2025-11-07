EV driver issues warning on concerning trend at charging stations: 'What a nightmare'

"Does anyone know what might be going on?"

EV charging station vandalism is not a new problem. However, thieves are targeting more than just charging cables.

One Redditor on the r/electricvehicles subreddit shared that three popular EVgo stations in their area have been closed for multiple months with no repair timeline in place.

"I've heard of cable theft, but have never heard of breaker theft," OP said in their post. "Does anyone know what might be going on?"

The OP shared their frustrations last year, and they are correct to point out that cable theft has been a problem for a long time. Copper wiring, which is abundant in EV charging cables, has tremendous resale value. Combine that with how easy it can be to vandalize a public charging station, and you have a perfect recipe for opportunistic crime.

Breakers, however, seem to be rising in popularity among criminals looking to make a profit from vandalizing a charging station.

As one user in the comments explained, "A 350kw cabinet would need a 600 amp 480v rated breaker. The list price is $7000-$10000 for one, and they may not be stocked by a wholesale house."

OP responded, "What a nightmare."

Other users discussed how the constant vandalism must be addressed immediately. One user added, "It's time to have the cables lock away inside something like a cabinet when not in use."

Making the switch from gas-guzzling vehicles to EVs is one of the best things someone can do to support a cleaner ecosystem.

However, vandalism incidents like this serve as a potential red flag for vehicle buyers on the fence about EVs.

Not to mention, a common criticism of EVs is the amount of pollution generated in the battery creation and mining process. But while this is a valid critique, research shows that EVs still produce significantly less pollution over their lifetime compared to gas-powered vehicles. And extracting billions of tons of fossil fuels every year is much more polluting than mining minerals for EVs.

If you are looking to minimize your carbon impact as much as possible, getting an EV or hybrid-EV vehicle is a great start. Another switch you can make is to home solar energy.

Solar not only eliminates your reliance on the grid, but it can also bring your energy bills down to or near $0 a month. To find an affordable solar installation, check out EnergySage's free online tool that compares local vetted installers in your area.

