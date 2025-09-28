Driver stunned after noticing bizarre trend at EV charging stations: 'Can't have anything nice anymore'

Public EV charging stations are convenient and reassuring for drivers because they provide accessible options to charge electric vehicles when they're away from home or on a long trip.

However, intentional vandalism of these charging stations is ruining this option for many people, causing frustration and hindering the growth of the EV market.

One recent example came from a Reddit post to r/windsorontario, in which a driver expressed frustration about EV charging station vandalism.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I have tried to charge at two different municipal lots this week, and at both stations, the charging cords had been cut," the OP wrote. "One of them had just recently been repaired, too."

Unfortunately, this was not an isolated incident or an issue limited to Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

EV charging station vandalism has been occurring in communities worldwide, as people act out of misguided beliefs or attempt to profit by stealing copper from the stations. Other EV drivers have encountered vandalism, including cut cords and smashed navigation screens, even when security cameras are in place.

When malicious individuals damage charging stations, they create unsafe driving conditions for EV owners who rely on them. They also unnecessarily waste money on necessary repairs and may even discourage people from buying EVs due to the vandalism risk.

However, buying and owning an EV is one of the best things you can do to save money and help the planet. Although some pollution is generated during the EV battery manufacturing and charging processes, EVs still pollute far less than traditional vehicles.

EVs are a crucial part of reducing heat-trapping air pollution on our planet and transitioning away from dirty energy sources.

Many EV drivers frustrated with public charging station vandalism are opting to be self-sufficient and charge their vehicles at home using solar panels. EnergySage can help you find the best deals on at-home solar installations by comparing local installer quotes.

Reddit users sympathized with the OP who encountered the EV charging station damage in Windsor and shared their feedback in the comments.

"Can't have anything nice anymore, even a public charging station," one Redditor wrote.

"This is just sad," another Reddit user commented.

"Need cameras and vandalism sensors that go off when being cut," someone else suggested. "A loud alarm."

