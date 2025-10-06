EV owners plead for action amid worsening crime trend: 'We're seriously worried'

Officials are concerned for the daily routines of EV drivers and the future of the vehicles.

Vandals targeting electric vehicle charging stations is not a new phenomenon. Some perpetrators of vandalism do so to steal the copper from the wiring in chargers, while others participate as a form of protest against Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

Whatever the reason, EV drivers are left to suffer the consequences.

In Portugal, the Associação de Utilizadores de Veículos Elétricos has asked authorities to take action, according to Mobility Portal Europe.

The vandalism in Portugal, according to Mobility Portal Europe, involves cable theft. According to the Portugal Resident, there are dozens of incidents of vandalism of EV chargers daily.

Security measures are to be taken, and authorities have agreed to cooperate in identifying responsible vandals.

This occurrence is not only a problem Portugal faces, but it also happens across Europe and the United States.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

As EV drivers are having a harder time charging their cars at public stations, other consumers are being deterred from purchasing their own EVs.

Electric vehicles, however, are not the enemy. These cars are more financially sustainable and emit fewer polluting gases than gas-powered vehicles do.

APM Research Lab says that lithium mining is a necessity for EV batteries. This mining does have environmental consequences, but the pollution from the act pales in comparison to that from gas-powered vehicles.

According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, harmful carbon pollution from an EV and its manufacturing over its lifetime is lower than those of gas-powered vehicles. A gas-powered vehicle emits 74 grams per mile when in use, while its electric counterparts emit none while in use.

EVs are also cheaper to run.

Per the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute via Natural Resources Defense Council, gas-powered vehicle owners pay an average of $1,117 a year for gasoline, while EV drivers pay only $485 for electricity.

EV drivers can save even more money on at-home charging with solar panels. For consumers interested in installing solar panels, EnergySage offers a free tool to compare quotes and choose the best method of installation.

Despite all the benefits of EVs, charging stations are still at risk of theft and vandalism. Officials are concerned about the daily routines of EV drivers and the future of the vehicles.

"We're seriously worried," Carlos Ferraz, president of the Portuguese Association of Electric Mobility Providers, said, per the Portugal Resident. "We realize that the client arrives to charge a vehicle and finds the place vandalized, making charging impossible."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.