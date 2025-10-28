Just three weeks after driving their Kia EV6 off the lot, a frustrated Redditor posted a photo of a scratch across the hood of the car.

"OMG people can be such a*******!" one commenter said. "I'm so sorry this happened to you."

Photo Credit: Reddit

While this post is from two years ago, incidents of electric vehicle and charging station vandalism have seemingly continued to rise, and this trend may be deterring people in the market for new vehicles from switching to EVs. This could slow the widespread adoption of EVs, a critical factor in reducing the use of planet-warming dirty energy sources such as gas and oil.

Some EV critics say that EVs damage the environment and accuse the industry of hypocrisy. While it is true that battery manufacturing and charging processes do create some pollution, even the EVs with the dirtiest batteries are still much better for the environment than gas-powered vehicles.

There are also environmental concerns surrounding the mining of elements needed for EV battery production. The clean energy transition has indeed required millions of tons of elements for batteries. This is, however, an improvement when compared to the billions of tons of fossil fuels removed from the earth each year to support gas-powered vehicles.

So, while EV battery production and charging is not without issues, it is a huge improvement and a step in the right direction. And while the technology surrounding internal combustion engines remains stagnant, EV battery development continues to improve.

By switching to EVs, we reduce planet-warming pollution. We can even compound this benefit by installing solar panels at home, making the charging process less expensive and more sustainable. EnergySage is a TCD-vetted source for obtaining installation quotes that can save you money and streamline the process.

As we make our way toward widespread EV adoption and the environmental benefits that brings, it is unfortunate that EV owners are victimized by vandalism of their cars and charging infrastructure.

Commenters shared the original poster's frustration.

"That sucks, pal," one sympathized. "Whoever did that is a jerk."

"Some people don't appreciate what others have to go thru to get nice things," another said.

A third person simply wrote, "Ouch."

