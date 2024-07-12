  • Business Business

EV driver stumbles upon frustrating scene at local charging station: 'This is why we can't have nice things'

"They really should have 360 cameras on their chargers."

by Callie Patteson
Photo Credit: iStock

Driving electric vehicles is a great way to reduce your personal pollution levels. However, there comes an issue if you can't properly charge your car. 

One driver recently revealed on Reddit that they were completely unable to power their vehicle after discovering a charging station was vandalized. 

The motorist shared an image to the r/loniq5 subreddit indicating that he sought out a charging station owned by Electrify America, which has hundreds of stations nationwide.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

However, the app for the fast-vehicle charging network said the nearest station was closed because of "vandalism." 

"I expected graffiti…" the driver wrote, revealing in an image that the copper wires installed in the charging cable had been cut completely.

When you are properly able to charge an electric vehicle, the cars are a great alternative to gas-guzzling automobiles that contribute to air warming pollution. Not only does this help reduce overheating temperatures, but research has found that electric vehicles improve air quality and lower the mortality rate of humans in large cities.

Municipalities and residents can see financial benefits from switching to electric vehicles as well. Studies suggest that major cities like Houston, New York, and Chicago can save between $51 million and $249 million daily if there is a mass transition to electric vehicles, according to data relayed by Phys.org. At the same time, drivers have been incentivized by the U.S. government to make the change through tax credits provided by the Inflation Reduction Act

Despite the massive benefits of electric vehicles, drivers of the eco-friendly cars have regularly run into similar problems at charging stations that prevent them from properly using their vehicle. Some have found the charging stations covered in graffiti, with loose wiring, or with broken connectors

It is important for these stations to remain in good operating condition for us all to reap the benefits electric vehicles bring.

Several other Reddit users have lamented over the recently vandalized stations, with one saying the damage is common in the Seattle, Washington, area. "I would say I run into it monthly at different chargers," the driver said

"This is why we can't have nice things," another said. "And EA is barely operable as it is. SMH."

One suggested increased security to protect the chargers, saying, "They really should have 360 cameras on their chargers. Basic cameras are not even remotely expensive nowadays."

x