35 states are getting half a million new EV charging stations from the federal government — here’s how it’s happening

Soon, there will be half a million new EV charging stations spanning across 53,000 miles of highway.

In 35 states, it’s about to get a lot easier to drive an electric vehicle. The Biden Administration has approved over $900 million in funding to build a gigantic network of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, as reported by CBS News.

These new EV charging stations — of which there will be about half a million — will span across 53,000 miles of highway, meaning it’ll be a lot easier to soothe your range anxiety. Soon, taking a road trip will be even more doable in an EV, and, considering current gas prices, a lot cheaper.

The funds to build this EV charging network are available as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Congress’s largest-ever climate package. While $900 million is a serious chunk of change, it’s less than one-fifth of the total $5 billion allotted by the IRA to create a huge network of charging stations across the country.

Within the next five years, every state will have improved EV charging infrastructure, so that our cars create less harmful carbon pollution and Americans don’t have to pay as much for fuel.

In addition to the added EV charging infrastructure, the bill will also provide Americans with a $7,500 tax credit to buy a new American-made EV.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest innovations in building a better future — straight to your inbox!

The move to spend this $900 million on EV infrastructure comes as automakers across the country are prioritizing the creation of EVs.

As charging stations become more widespread and EVs become cheaper and better, Americans are likely to buy many more of them.

The quicker adoption of EVs in the United States will seriously help the country meet its goals to reduce harmful carbon pollution and the overheating of the planet.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.