Driver shares frustrating behavior of gas-guzzling truck drivers at local charging station: 'This screams insecurity'

If only more people would abide by the principle of "live and let live."

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, recently shared a photo of truck drivers doing the exact opposite with electric vehicle chargers in a parking lot.

Yesterday in Pleasanton, TX. pic.twitter.com/JoGxseAPpS — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) August 23, 2024

In the picture, you can see three presumably gas-powered trucks parked in EV charging spots with the corresponding charging cables going into their truck beds. The caption of the tweet indicates this took place in Pleasanton, Texas.

While we can't know exactly why the drivers did this, connecting the dots is easy. A lot of drivers of gas-powered vehicles feel threatened by EV adoption or are simply unwilling to accept change. With three trucks mimicking the same move, it's fair to assume there was coordination on the stunt.

Obviously, the first outcome of this gesture is to inconvenience any local consumer who wants to charge their EV. That sort of disruption to the growing EV charging infrastructure can negatively impact gains that are being made to address drivers' range anxiety.

It's far from the first incident targeting EV chargers. There've been numerous unfortunate instances like this one or of vandalism to the chargers.

As customers consider making their next vehicle an EV, incidents like these are discouraging, and in many cases, they're illegal.

EVs come with benefits such as lowering air and noise pollution, diminishing our dependence on dirty energy, and reducing fuel and maintenance costs.

Whether some like it or not, the adoption of EVs is growing, with municipalities, consumers, and companies reaping many of the benefits for themselves, their communities, and the natural environment.

Gestures like those in this X post feel like sour grapes.

Users on X were irritated by the truck drivers' actions.

"This screams insecurity," one suggested before asking, "These guys don't have anything better to do with their time?"

Another laughed at the hypocrisy of some drivers, tweeting: "They talk about charging taking too long and then they go get gas and park at a charger after to do nothing."

"If you don't like them, just do your own thing…" another advised. They then put the shoe on the other foot, and noted, "we don't go blocking gas pumps on purpose!"

