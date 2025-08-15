Tesla patents mind-blowing technology that could redefine electric vehicles as we know them — here's what we know

If this patent becomes a reality, the car could set a new benchmark for what's possible in a street-legal EV.

Tesla has taken another step toward making its long-delayed new Roadster one of the fastest and most advanced production cars ever built.

According to Teslarati, a recently filed patent outlines an active aerodynamic system that uses fans and deployable skirts. The system would generate low-pressure zones beneath the car, increasing traction during extreme acceleration and high-speed cornering.

When the Roadster was first revealed in 2017, Elon Musk promised a blistering 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds. Since then, Tesla's Model S Plaid has nearly matched that, hitting 1.99 seconds, for a fraction of the Roadster's expected price.

In early 2024, Musk raised the stakes, saying Tesla was aiming for a sub-one-second 0-60 mph time, describing it as the "least interesting" feature of the vehicle.

While such acceleration is possible in specialized dragsters, no street-legal car has come close. If Tesla's new aero system works as intended, it could help keep the Roadster firmly planted during these extreme launches.

Beyond the engineering feat, this innovation could help Tesla reassert its leadership in an EV market where competition is growing fast.

It might also bolster interest in a brand that's faced headwinds in 2025: Tesla's second-quarter revenue fell 12% to $22.5 billion — its steepest drop in over a decade — while vehicle deliveries slid 13% year over year.

For drivers, the benefits go beyond speed. Better aerodynamic control can improve efficiency by reducing drag in certain conditions, extending range and lowering charging costs. And because EVs produce no exhaust pollution, advances that make them more appealing could accelerate the shift away from gas-powered cars.

Pairing an EV like the Roadster with home solar can make ownership even more cost-effective. Charging with solar energy is cheaper than using public stations or the grid, and EnergySage makes it simple to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on installation.

Tesla has not confirmed when the new Roadster will launch, but the car could set a new benchmark for what's possible in a street-legal EV if this patent becomes reality.

