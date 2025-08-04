Battery company makes key breakthrough that could revolutionize electric vehicles: 'A powerful path forward'

A major breakthrough in electric vehicle battery tech appears to be right around the corner.

According to Carbon Credits, battery manufacturer QuantumScape has made strides in solid-state battery technology, meaning EVs with increased driving range and decreased charging time might be available sooner than expected.

Range anxiety, the fear of running out of power before reaching another charging station, is one reason some people have yet to upgrade to an EV. Another is the longer charging times. The batteries being developed by QuantumScape may alleviate both of those worries.

Some QuantumScape batteries are expected to provide up to 1,000 miles per charge. They're also expected to charge much faster.

Besides those obvious benefits, solid-state batteries are also safer than the lithium-ion batteries most EVs use today. Traditional batteries use a liquid electrolyte, which is more volatile and, although it's not common, can cause the battery to catch fire. Solid-state batteries use a ceramic electrolyte.

Besides building a better battery, QuantumScape has also streamlined manufacturing using a method it calls the Cobra separator process.

This creates batteries faster while taking up less space and using less energy, which will be cost-effective when producing these batteries at scale.

"By significantly improving throughput and shrinking the equipment footprint, Cobra gives us a powerful path forward for commercializing our next-generation battery technology," said Dr. Siva Sivaram, QuantumScape CEO, in a statement.

These breakthroughs haven't gone unnoticed. QuantumScape's stock price rose by 35% after revealing the solid-state battery advancement. It also announced that Volkswagen, through its battery subsidiary PowerCo, has invested over $260 million in the company.

The batteries produced by QuantumScape have already outperformed expectations in testing, maintaining 95% energy capacity after 1,000 charging cycles, according to Carbon Credits.

The company plans to begin scaling up production and testing by 2026, and it's on track to bring solid-state batteries to the market within the next few years.

If these batteries deliver on their promise, it could convince more drivers to switch to an EV, greatly reducing the number of gas-powered vehicles on the road.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average passenger vehicle produces about 4.6 metric tons of carbon pollution every year.

Tailpipe emissions are one of the main drivers of the overheating of the planet, trapping heat in the atmosphere. Warmer temperatures lead to a greater length and intensity of extreme weather events.

The longer range means less frequent charging, allowing EV owners to save time and money.

The longer range means less frequent charging, allowing EV owners to save time and money.

