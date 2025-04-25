Automakers brace for major impact as compliance deadline shifts: 'Postponing this ... does not make you more competitive'

"The key to competitiveness is to be able to produce electric vehicles at a price mass consumers want them."

A proposal to extend the European Union's timeline for emission targets for cars and vans is in the works, which could slow progress toward larger goals of reducing carbon pollution.

What's happening?

The European Commission published its proposal to allow automakers three years instead of one to meet the EU's 2025 CO2 emission targets, according to Reuters. Under the proposed new rules, car manufacturers' emissions would be based on the 2025-2027 period, rather than just 2025.

The request was made by automakers, who said the industry could face $15 billion in fines under the current goal. Currently, the one-year plan requires at least one-fifth of all sales by most car manufacturers to be electric vehicles. Reuters noted that Europe has been slower to adopt EVs compared to the United States and China, and has faced falling demand and factory closures in recent years, in addition to new proposed tariffs from the U.S.

The proposal would require approval from the European Parliament and EU countries, which have the power to make additional changes.

A longer-term goal for the EU, which would require all new cars to be emission-free by 2035, is also facing attempts to overturn and amend it. However, the European Commission has so far refused to alter the plan.

Why is loosening emission timelines important?

Delaying deadlines for lowering emissions slows the overall progress toward switching to cleaner forms of transportation. The transportation sector accounts for about one-quarter of planet-warming gas pollution worldwide, per the United Nations.

According to the International Council on Clean Transportation, the loosening of the goal will undermine its intended benefit, as emissions "over the 2025-2030 time period are estimated to be in the order of up to 50 megatonnes, resulting from more combustion engine cars on the road for a longer period of time."

The ICCT also noted that the change impacts Europe's ability to compete in the EV market, slowing the adoption of emission-free vehicles.

William Todts, executive director of transport research and campaign group T&E, also told Reuters in March that the plan to delay emission goals impacts the business of car manufacturing in Europe.

"The key to competitiveness is to be able to produce electric vehicles at a price mass consumers want them," Todts said. "That's what the Chinese have done. Postponing this in Europe does not make you more competitive."

What's being done about emission timelines?

While the transportation plans have yet to be finalized, the EU has made progress through other clean forms of energy. The EU increased wind and solar power generation by 46% from 2019 to 2023, displacing 20% of the EU's dirty energy generation since 2019.

