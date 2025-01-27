  • Business Business

Car manufacturers push back against strict new laws amid fear of losing jobs: 'We're in a very different world'

"Nobody expected us to be in such dire straits when it comes to the transition now."

by Michelle Rochniak
"Nobody expected us to be in such dire straits when it comes to the transition now."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

New low emissions targets in the European Union mean that car manufacturers must reduce their carbon pollution. Manufacturers, however, are pushing back.

What's happening?

Car manufacturers in the EU will face fines if they don't increase their electric vehicle sales. Unfortunately, according to The Guardian, EVs with affordable prices were inaccessible to the average EU consumer until recently.

Newer options include the latest Dacia Spring, which starts at £14,995 (about $18,700), and the latest Citroën ë-C3, whose basic model costs £21,990 (about $27,450). 

Some manufacturers, however, are lobbying for relaxed environmental policies to eliminate fines altogether.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association and individual manufacturers want decreased pressure to lower their carbon pollution to avoid losing more jobs due to low EV sales.

"Nobody expected us to be in such dire straits when it comes to the transition now," Sigrid de Vries, the association's director general, told The Guardian. "We're in a very different world in many ways."

Watch now: CEO reveals form of energy that has 'polled across political lines' for over a decade

Why is this situation important?

It isn't that no one in the EU is buying EVs. Car manufacturers in the EU are instead struggling to compete with Chinese manufacturers, as The Guardian detailed.

EV manufacturers in China reportedly have a better handle on resource management, including battery recycling. If car manufacturers in the EU want consumers to buy their EVs, then they need to make wiser decisions about their resources and craft better management strategies.

What can be done to boost EV adoption?

While the German and Italian governments are walking back their goals to reduce pollution, that doesn't mean all hope is lost.

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Reuters reported that Renault, the automotive group that makes the Dacia Spring, is planning to release more EVs by the end of 2027. While the timing is uncertain, the company also hopes to release an all-electric version of its Sandero car.

It may take time for EVs to become more financially accessible to consumers, but a few affordable options are better than no affordable options. In France, Renault even knocked more than $2,000 off its Dacia in a bid to boost sales, per Reuters Business. And no matter where you live, you can always look into getting an EV for yourself. While the upfront cost may be steep, the long-term savings on maintenance and gas are difficult to ignore.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This nonprofit's tools will break it down

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x