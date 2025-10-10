Lawmakers spark outrage with decision that could endanger public health: 'Severely undermined'

The European Union has decided to relax its rules on water quality in member states, threatening the well-being of local waterways.

What's happening?

The recent revision to Europe's Water Framework Directive will enable groundwater to contain ten times more chemical pollution from medicine, according to Euronews.

The EU also downgraded measures of a proposal that capped the amount of pharmaceuticals in groundwater — a step that narrows rules for some substances and leaves others completely untouched by regulation.

Leaders justified the measures by noting a need to strike a balance between environmental protection and the unnecessary burden on the daily lives of citizens.

"These regulations protect water quality without overregulation — with scientific integrity at the centre. We have focused on the most harmful substances and avoided unnecessary burdens, always based on the latest scientific findings," said Member of the European Parliament Hildegard Bentele, the European People's Party's main negotiator on the measure, according to Euronews.

Why is pulling back measures on Europe's Water Framework Directive concerning?

The 2000 Water Framework Directive is the EU's primary legislation for the protection of waterways through proper waste disposal. Even with the existing measures in place, a 2025 report found that only 39.5% of surface water bodies, rivers, lakes, and coastal waters are considered to be in "good ecological status," with a damning 26.8% in "good chemical status."

Pharmaceutical chemical pollution notwithstanding, the effects of other pollutants like microplastics, forever chemicals, pesticides, and more leaking into waterways jeopardize EU water quality significantly.

The rollbacks were called out as shortsighted and detrimental to the holistic long-term health of local ecosystems across Europe.

"This progress [agreement after three years of negotiations] is severely undermined by the excessive timelines member states gave themselves to limit pollution in EU waters. This weakens the Water Framework Directive's potential as a tool for prevention," said the European Environmental Bureau's Sara Johansson, a senior policy officer who specializes in water pollution, per Euronews.

What's being done about these changes to water quality measures?

The agreement still needs to be signed off on by the European Parliament before taking effect. However, lawmakers like Michal Wiezik warn that the effects of these rollbacks could be permanent should they come to fruition.

"If action is not taken now, the costs of restoring the quality status of water will be astronomic when compared to preventive measures," he said, per Euronews.

