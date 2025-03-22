Concerning report reveals alarming state of continent's waterways: 'The situation ... is in bad shape'

"We have taken water for granted for so long."

A troubling report has found that most lakes, rivers, and coastal waters in the European Union are polluted by chemicals, putting water security and animal habitats at risk.

What's happening?

According to Reuters, the European Commission announced in February that significant work is needed to improve water quality across the EU.

The report found that only 39.5% of EU surface water bodies had a good ecological status as of 2021. Only 26.8% had achieved a good chemical status, with widespread mercury contamination and other harmful pollutants affecting water quality.

While aquatic plants in lakes had shown a slight improvement, that did little to impact the EU's overall water quality. Groundwater bodies were in much better shape, with 86% achieving a good chemical status. However, data revealed that most EU countries had nitrates from agricultural practices in their groundwater supplies.

The European Environment Agency said that water consumption and pollution from nutrients and pesticides in agriculture are putting the most strain on Europe's surface and groundwaters. Other significant pressures on the EU's water resources include rapid population growth, habitat degradation, unsustainable land use, increased demand for water, and the warming climate.

"The situation for water in the EU is in bad shape," EU environment commissioner Jessika Roswall told Reuters in an interview. "We have taken water for granted for so long. And I think it's time now that we have this mindset change."

Why is the EU's poor water quality concerning?

Rising global temperatures caused mainly by burning dirty fuels have led to increasing water scarcity and more frequent droughts across Europe. The EEA reported that water stress impacted 34% of the continent during at least one season in 2022 and expects water scarcity to increase by 2030.

With water supplies already under immense pressure from the shifting climate, it's concerning that many waterways have also been contaminated with agricultural and industrial chemicals. These pollutants pose a threat to drinking water for humans and animals that live in or near the toxic waterways.

However, with farmers fighting back against policies limiting pesticide use in agriculture last year, the European Commission said it "could be politically difficult to adopt" regulations on other harmful chemicals, including nitrates from fertilizers that leach into waterways, per Reuters.

Per the report, Europe is not on track to meet its goal to improve the health of waterways by 2027, so urgent action is needed to address pollution and water shortages.

How often do you worry about the quality of your drinking water? Never 👎 Sometimes 😟 Often 🙁 Always 😨 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What's being done to improve the water?

The Commission highlighted several key strategies to safeguard water supplies, including improving water management, enforcing pollution limits — especially from the agriculture sector — and ensuring wastewater discharge is disposed of properly.

The report also suggested increasing the price of water in hopes consumers will be more mindful of their usage to help conserve the precious resource. In Utah, officials have turned water conservation into a fun game for residents, offering prizes to those who save the most water. France recently banned the use of forever chemicals in ski waxes, clothing textiles, and cosmetics, which will go into effect next year and prevent them from polluting waterways.

Pressuring policymakers to take action and conserving water at home will help keep waterways healthy for people and the planet.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.