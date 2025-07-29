New research uncovers startling impacts of sewage sludge leaking into US waterways: 'Significant exposures'

The researchers tested water both upstream and downstream of the sites, a strategy that has never been used before.

A new study links sewage sludge and wastewater treatment plants to "concerning" levels of "forever chemicals" in waterways across 19 U.S. states.

What's happening?

The Guardian summarized the research, for which the Waterkeeper Alliance tested rivers bordering 32 sewage sludge sites, including wastewater treatment plants and agricultural fields where sewage sludge has been used as fertilizer.

The researchers tested water both upstream and downstream of the sites, a strategy that The Guardian reported has never been used before. They found that levels were higher for at least one PFAS compound downstream 95% of the time, suggesting that the sludge sites were to blame.

"We have an indication of very widespread problems and significant exposures that people are going to be facing," Kelly Hunter Foster, an environmental attorney with the Waterkeeper Alliance, told The Guardian.

Why is this study important?

This study adds to a growing body of research about PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are man-made chemicals that have been used in products like non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, and firefighting foams since the 1940s.

Though they have been used for decades, PFAS have only recently come to the public's attention, as they are being found with growing frequency in soil and water across the world.

For instance, scientists in New Mexico recently discovered that one lake there has the highest concentrations of PFAS of any place in the world. And residents in many communities are now finding high levels of these chemicals in their drinking water and ultimately in their bloodstreams, as was the case in Kallinge, Sweden.

While research is still ongoing, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency notes that PFAS have been linked to a number of health concerns, including decreased fertility, increased risk of certain cancers, and reduced ability of the body's immune system to fight infections.

What's being done about PFAS?

The EPA has been resistant to banning the spreading of sewage sludge on agricultural fields, according to The Guardian, adding that a 2024 lawsuit could force regulatory action regardless.

Meanwhile, some local governments are doing what they can to reduce PFAS contamination in their communities. One example is New Hampshire, where lawmakers recently banned ski, snowboard, and boat waxes containing these chemicals.

Plus, scientists are always looking for ways to help break down PFAS, which are notoriously persistent in the environment. For instance, researchers at the University of Illinois found a way to remove the full spectrum of PFAS from water in a single process.

You can help reduce your exposure to the dangerous chemicals by looking for PFAS-free brands with the help of PFAS Central.

You can help reduce your exposure to the dangerous chemicals by looking for PFAS-free brands with the help of PFAS Central.