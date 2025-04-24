Scientists issue warning after making surprising findings in major rivers: 'Comes from everywhere'

The issue has been linked to health concerns.

"Alarming" levels of microplastics have been discovered in major rivers across Europe, according to researchers.

What's happening?

Scientists evaluated nine major European rivers, including the Thames and Tiber, and found microplastics in all of them, according to Phys.org.

On average, the team found three microplastics per cubic meter of water in each of the studied rivers.

Though this concentration is lower than the microplastic contamination found in the world's 10 most polluted rivers, the new study takes into account the volume of water flowing through the rivers. For instance, the fast flow of the Rhône in France translates into 3,000 plastic particles per second.

"What we see is the pollution is diffuse and established" and "comes from everywhere" in the rivers, French scientist Jean-François Ghiglione, who coordinated the study, told Phys.org.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Microplastics, or tiny plastic particles that result from the breakdown of larger plastics, pollute our waterways, soil, and air and can even be found in many of our foods and drinks. One study discovered these tiny plastic particles in more than 90% of protein sources studied, including beef and tofu.

These plastics have been linked to several health concerns, including reduced blood flow to the brain.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

You can help reduce the amount of microplastics in the environment — and your exposure to them — by leaning on plastic-free alternatives such as reusable bottles and containers. Some major companies are making a difference by reducing the amount of plastic they produce. This includes McDonald's U.K., which recently banned all plastic cutlery.

Additionally, scientists are seeking ways to reduce microplastics in the environment. For instance, one team found a way to remove microplastics from drinking water using a material called CTF. Another group investigated using egg whites to remove these pollutants from water.

