Researchers warn of worrisome issue affecting Europe's water quality: 'We need to redouble our efforts'

Climate researchers say it's time to crack down on chemical pollution in Europe's water, per Euronews. As pollution worsens, experts present a new option for reducing water usage.

What's happening?

With chemical pollution threatening Europe's waterways, experts have proposed making water more expensive to cut use.

The current climate crisis has disrupted Europe's waterways, putting pressure on water resources and reducing water quality. New reports by the European Environment Agency (EEA) reveal that only a third of Europe's surface bodies of water are in good health.

According to the report, air pollution from coal plants and pesticides from agriculture are the main reasons for the poor water quality in Europe.

In light of this new research, the EEA's report urges Europe to take immediate action and improve its water management practices. Changes such as reducing water use, improving water efficiency, and increasing water reuse are all necessary to protect Europe's waterways.

"We need to redouble our efforts to restore the health of our valued rivers, lakes, coastal waters, and other water bodies and to make sure this vital resource is resilient and secure for generations to come," EEA executive director Leena Ylä-Mononen told Euronews.

Why is water quality in Europe important?

With the current amount of poor water quality across Europe, EU countries could experience extreme water scarcity. According to Euronews, already 20% of Europe's territory and 30% of the population are impacted by water stress each year.

From an environmental standpoint, poor water quality threatens the fragile ecosystems that rely on Europe's waterways for survival.

What's being done about poor water quality in Europe?

Climate experts and researchers are urging policymakers to take action and improve water quality management practices.

To encourage water-saving habits, the report suggests increasing water prices. The EEA hopes households will be more mindful of their water usage if the price goes up.

