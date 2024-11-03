  • Outdoors Outdoors

Researchers warn of worrisome issue affecting Europe's water quality: 'We need to redouble our efforts'

With the current amount of poor water quality across Europe, EU countries could experience extreme water scarcity.

by Juliana Marino
With the current amount of poor water quality across Europe, EU countries could experience extreme water scarcity.

Photo Credit: iStock

Climate researchers say it's time to crack down on chemical pollution in Europe's water, per Euronews. As pollution worsens, experts present a new option for reducing water usage. 

What's happening?

With chemical pollution threatening Europe's waterways, experts have proposed making water more expensive to cut use. 

The current climate crisis has disrupted Europe's waterways, putting pressure on water resources and reducing water quality. New reports by the European Environment Agency (EEA) reveal that only a third of Europe's surface bodies of water are in good health.

🗣️ Should the government be allowed to restrict how much water we use?

🔘 Definitely 💯

🔘 Only during major droughts 🏜️

🔘 No way 🙅

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to the report, air pollution from coal plants and pesticides from agriculture are the main reasons for the poor water quality in Europe. 

In light of this new research, the EEA's report urges Europe to take immediate action and improve its water management practices. Changes such as reducing water use, improving water efficiency, and increasing water reuse are all necessary to protect Europe's waterways. 

"We need to redouble our efforts to restore the health of our valued rivers, lakes, coastal waters, and other water bodies and to make sure this vital resource is resilient and secure for generations to come," EEA executive director Leena Ylä-Mononen told Euronews.

Watch now: What's the point of leaf blowing anyway?

Why is water quality in Europe important?

With the current amount of poor water quality across Europe, EU countries could experience extreme water scarcity. According to Euronews, already 20% of Europe's territory and 30% of the population are impacted by water stress each year.

From an environmental standpoint, poor water quality threatens the fragile ecosystems that rely on Europe's waterways for survival. 

What's being done about poor water quality in Europe?

Climate experts and researchers are urging policymakers to take action and improve water quality management practices

To encourage water-saving habits, the report suggests increasing water prices. The EEA hopes households will be more mindful of their water usage if the price goes up.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Turn your old sneakers into cash with shoe recycling
Business

Here's a simple way to turn your old sneakers into actual cash: 'I can tell you firsthand — it works'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x